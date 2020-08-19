Surprise, Surprise! Mariah Carey Makes Major Announcement Amid Health Crisis

Fans rejoice! The world may be still be bleak as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, but a new Mariah Carey album has been announced amid the global health crisis.

The music diva herself announced the good news.

On Twitter, Carey surprised fans who had been waiting for a new album with exactly what they had been wanting. The well-loved singer announced that she has a new album coming out on October 2, which fans can pre-order as early as now. The album's inspiration? The fans themselves!

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you ️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2

Naturally, fans who call themselves "LAMBS" erupted to emotional responses -- all positive, all excited, all expressing their love for their queen.

It just hit me that we are actually getting this i'm not ready pic.twitter.com/0WZvt0rPhK August 19, 2020

#THERARITIES pic.twitter.com/Hitw1X36PG You mean a BRAND NEW BOOK, AN AUDIO VERSION & A RARITIES ALBUM???????? MARIAH MY HEART CANT TAKE ALL THIS EXCITEMENT! #MC30 August 19, 2020

Apart from the title of Mariah Carey's new album and release date, there is also some information on what songs will be included in the album. For one, there will be a collaboration with Lauryn Hill. Truly, the album is a gift that keeps on giving in an uncertain time.

It would have 15 tracks, one of which is the previously unreleased "Save the Day" with Lauryn Hill. There will also be an available bonus set containing a total of 17 recordings cut live at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s. Included are fan favorites "Emotions," "Fantasy," "Open Arms," and "Forever," among others.

Mariah's New Album and Memoir

While the new album comes as a complete surprise, Mariah did hint about it back in June.

"I had planned to share some surprises & rarities with you," she wrote on social media back then. "But prefer to postpone them to a later date." She posted it when she celebrated the 30th Anniversary release of her self-titled debut album.

Apart from the new tracks, fans will be treated to a memoir, arriving just days ahead of "The Rarities" album. The memoir is called "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which is quite fitting for the diva.

The diva herself knows she's doing something rare. In an appearance on GMA, where she talked mostly about her upcoming memoir, she was also be able to talk about the new album, describing it as a milestone in her long career.

She shared that most of the songs included in "The Rarities" were things that she already worked on a long time ago but did not have a chance to include in her previous albums. There are also those she wanted to "kind of finish mixing." Either way, the songs have not been released, so it would be exciting to get them out there.

"It's a monumental occasion for my career," Carey said.

Mariah Carey's Mental Health

How Mariah Carey continues to do it is surprising. Given the present COVID-19 pandemic and her own health problems, she is truly a blessing to her fans.

The singer said she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder back in 2001. Hers is a less severe form of the disorder, but it would still be a lifelong battle. Like others diagnosed with a mental health disorder, she was not quick to take everything in a stride. Mariah Carey was in denial and tried to hide her condition, but she is now undergoing treatments -- including medication and therapy.

After accepting the condition that frightened her, she said she hopes something will lift the stigma. It can be an added stress to people already suffering from the disorder.

"I'm hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone," Mariah Carey said. "It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you, and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

