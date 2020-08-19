Paris Hilton Reveals Childhood Trauma -- 'The Body Never Forgets'

Paris Hilton is never one to be vulnerable, at least on television and her public appearances.

Even though she embodies the carefree blonde girl for years, everyone knows she is not someone to mess with -- what she wants, she gets. By her own admission though, she said her childhood was traumatic and not as magical as people think.

In the trailer of her upcoming YouTube Originals documentary entitled "This is Paris," the enigmatic socialite said that something happened to her when she was just a child, which was so traumatic that it changed her life.

According to her, she never talked about this trauma with anyone, but she was forced her to create a public persona because of it. This is the persona that the world comes to know Paris Hilton as -- someone wealthy, spoiled and certainly untouchable.

As people assume she has a perfect life, the documentary will be showing that her public life is very different from how she feels inside.

It remains to be seen what this trauma was though, which is quite a mystery considering she also revealed that she would be "punished by them" if she reveals what she had gone through. What punishment and why? Who are they? And why is she risking a revelation now?

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone," Paris said. "But I couldn't tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished by them," Paris added.

The trauma must have cut her deep because she also said she still has nightmares about it. According to her, she only managed to survive as she kept on thinking who she would be after all the ordeal is over.

After surviving the said trauma, it is now apparent that what she has shown to the world for years is actually a brand she just created. It is not her completely, and what is painful for her is that she's now stuck with her public persona ever since.

It is clear from the very short trailer that fans would be in for a show. It is not going to be just entertaining to get to know the real Paris Hilton. It would be eye-opening too, especially with the fact that no one truly becomes happy by being who they are not.

It can be remembered how Paris graced people's television a little over a decade ago. She was the annoying socialite that was actually hard to hate. She is funny as much as she is a diva.

Who is likely to forget all the antics that she and Nicole Richie got into for their reality series "Simple Life?" Who could forget the fact that she is the one who "made" Kim Kardashian, which the latter confirmed? Who could forget how they wondered if Paris was for real when she built her dog a mansion?

Given what Paris Hilton promised to show people in this new documentary, these fun memories might be permanently forgotten in exchange for a real understanding of who the socialite truly is and the heartbreaking story behind her persona.

