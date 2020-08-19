Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Too Ambitious? They Want a Billionaire Lifestyle!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been under fire for living lavishly as royals.

For the past few years, the royal family members' expenses kept skyrocketing, so much so that some people see the monarchy as a financial burden to the U.K.

While some royal fans theorized that the growing number of the royal family caused the growth in expenses, some pointed out that the reckless spending of the royals is the main culprit.

This time, netizens slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for being "extravagant" royals who are living above their means and aspiring to have a billionaire lifestyle in the U.S.

Over the weekend, some royals fans flocked Reddit and pointed out that it seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to live a "billionaire lifestyle" despite not having such wealth.

"[Harry and Meghan] seem to want a billionaire lifestyle. They don't have the money. Money is going to be the real sticking point over time," the thread began. "Many a British royal has run into trouble because they want a lifestyle beyond their means."

Another netizen agreed to the statement and compared the Sussexes' situation to what Prince Andrew went through.

"Yeah.. Look at Prince Andrew. He got money from his mum and taxpayer funded security but his lifestyle made him went above and beyond to associate himself with criminals and oligarchs," the Reddit user continued.

It is worth mentioning that the Duke of York appeared in an ill-judged BBC interview last year, which invited questions and criticisms over his possible ties with the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, they also talked about how debt in the royal family is not new anymore. In fact, the Queen Mother herself was also in debt, and Queen Elizabeth II had to repay those after her death.

With that said, Reddit users questioned how Prince Harry and Meghan thought of having a billionaire lifestyle when they could not even survive independently in the long run.

Prince Harry, Meghan Living Impossibly Beyond Their Net Worths

Prince Harry and Meghan ignited widespread criticism in mid-2019.

During that time, several royal documents disclosed how Meghan spent around $300,000 to $500,000 in new clothes during her first year as a royal member. In the past few years, Duchess Meghan sported a $2,000 Stella McCartney dress and a $1,390 Sentaler coat.

Several estimations also divulged that she spent more on clothing compared to other royal family members. For comparison, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, only spent around $85,000 that same year.

Not long after, the U.K. taxpayers also called them out for recklessly spending their funds on renovations for their home, Frogmore Cottage. According to BBC, they irresponsibly used $2.8 million in taxpayers' funds to restore a single royal residence.

As of 2020, the former actress' net worth is estimated to be around $5 million -- a small percentage of the billion lifestyle they want.

Seeing such difference, it is only natural to see royal watchers raise their eyebrows at Prince Harry and Meghan.

