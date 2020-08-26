Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Could Be in Massive Trouble Because of Meghan Markle

Has not the world realized it yet? If Meghan Markle goes down, her husband Prince Harry goes with him, too.

If the Duchess of Sussex is in trouble, the Duke is twice in danger -- because he loves her to boot and royal marriages cannot be undermined.

When Prince Harry and Meghan decided to step down from their senior royal positions, they still got to keep their titles. However, one caveat behind it is the agreement not to use the titles once they start their new lives.

Meghan Markle Stripped of Royal Title?

It is only but fair for the royal couple not to use their titles even though they still have those.

Besides, Prince Harry will remain a royal no matter what happens to him. And so is his child, baby Archie.

Meghan, for her part, may be a commner; however, marrying into the palace certainly makes her a royal regardless of what the public feels about it.

Nevetheless, a lot of critics feels strongly for Markle to be stripped off her title, primarily because they think she does not even deserve to be Prince Harry's wife in the first place.

These emotions heightened even more when they heard Meghan giving a commanding opinion about US politics. For what it's worth, members of the royal family are expected to be neutral when it comes to political matters, and such protocol has been upheld for several years now.

Meghan Markle Speaks on U.S. Election, Gets Bashed

It can be remembered that in the past few weeks, the former "Suits" actress has spoken about the upcoming elections in the U.S.

She joined initiatives encouraging voters registration and even hinted that she did not like Trump's administration. Even though she did not align herself with either the Republican and Democratic parties, her involvement and words managed to anger some royal fans.

However, American celebrities defended Markle's comments, including the equally outspoken Jameela Jamil.

Duke of Sussex To Be Stripped Off His Title?

The outraged fans want to see Meghan without a royal title, working or not. But a royal expert, Iain MacMarthanne, said it is not possible without dragging Prince Harry into the fray.

The expert also explained that Meghan has not broken any laws for such drastic action to be taken. Moreover, she only has a title by marriage, too.

If she earns her royal title through marriage, the only way she will lose it is if her husband is stripped off it as well. Prince Harry may be ready to lose everything for his wife, but he has remained silent about political matters in the U.S. -- seemingly practicing the neutrality rule that he grew up on.

Mr MacMarthanne explained: "In the instance of the Duchess of Sussex no laws have been broken, conventions are there to be tested, but above all else, suggestions that the duchess could be stripped of her title is to assume it was given to her.

"The duchess holds her styles and titles as a courtesy, derived from her husband," the expert added.

In effect, there is no law that can be used to strip Meghan's royal title from her, especially since she has the choice and liberty to not use these titles on her own volition.

So far, Meghan Markle has not even attempted to use anything other than her pre-marital name.

With that said, the calls for Meghan Markle to be removed of her royal title is ungroundes. After all, should it happen, it means Prince Harry loses his title, too.

