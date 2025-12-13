Jessica Simpson's father, Joe Simpson, hinted that his daughter might not be entirely done with her ex-husband Eric Johnson.

Speaking with TMZ at the Giving A Smile Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills, the elder Simpson suggested that a reconciliation is not impossible, though he stopped short of confirming anything.

"I can't say," Joe Simpson, 65, told the outlet when asked whether his daughter and former son-in-law could get back together.

"You wouldn't know what the future holds," he added.

The 45-year-old singer and fashion designer officially announced her split from Johnson in January 2024. The two share three children: Maxi, 13; Ace, 12; and Birdie, six.

Earlier this year, Simpson described the separation as "a painful situation."

Adding​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to that, she and Johnson were "working through this as a family," implying that they were still co-parenting and trying to keep the family stable.

Around the time of the separation, Simpson shared on Instagram that she had "put up" with things that she "did not deserve," offering a very small fraction of her personal side of the story before the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌divorce."

Sources speaking to People magazine noted that "their marital issues have felt suffocating for a while," and that Simpson's health had been affected by the tension. Ultimately, she decided that moving forward separately was best for her well-being.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation," Simpson told People. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Holding On to Small Gestures

Even before the split, Simpson spoke about keeping small acts of affection alive in their marriage.

In 2023, she told Access, "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters."

She added, "There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ four years of dating, Simpson and Johnson, a former NFL tight end, tied the knot in 2014.

Their marriage became a popular subject among the press, and both have continued their careers in the spotlight as entertainers and athletes.