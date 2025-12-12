Jim Ward, the prolific voice actor known for bringing iconic characters to life in numerous animated series and video games, passed away on December 10 at the age of 66.

His death followed a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease, as confirmed by his wife, Janice Ward, who spoke to media outlets about his passing. Ward was residing at a memory care facility in Los Angeles at the time of his death.​

The voice actor gained widespread recognition for his work on Nickelodeon's beloved series "The Fairly OddParents," where he voiced the wealthy businessman Doug Dimmadome and news anchor Chet Ubetcha across nearly 100 episodes spanning from 2001 to 2017, according to the New York Post. His ability to deliver distinct character voices and perform spot-on impressions made him a standout performer in the animation industry throughout his decades-long career.​

Beyond his work on the Nickelodeon hit, Ward's voice acting resume included appearances in numerous other animated productions and video game franchises. He voiced Captain Qwark in the "Ratchet & Clank" series from 2002 to 2016 and contributed voice work to animated series such as "Ben 10," "Danny Phantom," and "Avatar: The Last Airbender." His video game credits were extensive, encompassing roles in "Call of Duty," "Metal Gear Solid," "Batman: Arkham Knight," and multiple "Star Wars" gaming titles.​

Ward's talent earned him recognition in the industry when he received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2009 for outstanding performer in an animated program for his role in the revival of "Biker Mice From Mars," the Los Angeles Times reported. Prior to his voice acting career taking off, Ward worked as a tour guide at Universal Studios, where he entertained visitors with character impressions and comedy performances.​

The actor's health challenges began in 2021 when he contracted a severe case of COVID-19, which resulted in complications, including a four-month period of paralysis, as per People. Following this illness, Ward was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, which eventually forced him to step back from his work. His departure affected major projects, including his inability to participate in "Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart."​

Ward's contributions to entertainment extended beyond voice work. He co-hosted the syndicated radio program "The Stephanie Miller Show" for 13 years beginning in 2004, during which he became known for his improvisational skills and celebrity impersonations until his departure in 2017. His representatives and colleagues have remembered him for his exceptional talent and the joy he brought to his work.