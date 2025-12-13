King Charles III announced on Friday that his cancer treatment schedule will be scaled back in the upcoming year, attributing the positive development to early detection and successful medical care.

The 77-year-old monarch shared the significant health update in a pre-recorded video message broadcast on Channel 4 as part of the annual Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign.

Speaking to the nation, the King described the reduction in his treatment as a "personal blessing" and a testament to the advancements in modern oncology. He revealed that his doctors have cleared him to lessen his regimen starting in 2026, marking a major milestone in his recovery nearly two years after his initial diagnosis.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders,' my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," the King said. "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years."

Buckingham Palace confirmed the development, with a spokesperson noting that His Majesty has "responded exceptionally well" to his ongoing medical care. Consequently, his treatment plan is transitioning into what officials described as a "precautionary phase." While the frequency of his hospital visits will decrease, the King will remain under close medical monitoring to ensure his continued health.

The King also took the opportunity to thank the "community of care"—the nurses, researchers, and specialists—who support cancer patients daily.

The announcement comes after a period of intense public scrutiny regarding the Royal Family's health. King Charles was first diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 following a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate. The palace has deliberately chosen not to reveal the specific type of cancer Charles has been battling. Officials confirmed only that it is not prostate cancer, despite being discovered during his prostate treatment. This decision to withhold specifics was described as a "conscious choice" by palace sources.

Since then, he has balanced his treatment with state duties, often using his platform to advocate for cancer awareness.