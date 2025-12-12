Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made headlines Monday with a striking appearance at the premiere of Chalamet's latest film, "Marty Supreme."

The pair marked one of their most talked-about joint outings since rumors of their breakup surfaced last month.

The couple's reported on-again, off-again relationship has been a source of endless speculation since it began in April 2023.

An insider told the Daily Mail that, prior to the premiere, the pair were in a "cool-down cycle," taking a breather without returning each other's belongings or blocking one another on social media.

"They cool down and they heat up," the source explained. "Before the premiere, they hadn't returned each other's stuff, they hadn't blocked each other – they were taking a breather."

They are so happy 😭💗 pic.twitter.com/j7fHttP0jQ — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) December 9, 2025

Career First: Chalamet's Condition

For Chalamet, the focus has clearly shifted toward his career. The outlet's sources indicate that the 29-year-old actor is prioritizing his film roles and awards ambitions over romance.

One confidant told the Daily Mail, "Right now, Timothée is interested in winning [awards] and supporting his projects and becoming the actor he wants to become, and not being in a relationship would be OK with him."

Chalamet himself recently described his upcoming role as "my best performance" and emphasized the dedication he has poured into his craft. "I feel like I've been handing in really, really committed top-of-the-line performances," he told reporters, per Us Weekly.

"It's important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I'm bringing to these things I don't want people taking for granted. I don't want to take it for granted."

Contrasting Upbringings

One​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ of the most frequently mentioned facts when talking about the couple is that Chalamet and Jenner are from very different worlds.

Jenner is a product of a famous reality TV family and a life of money and was always in front of the cameras.

On the other hand, Chalamet was raised in a subsidized Manhattan arts building by a journalist father and a dancer-turned-real-estate-agent mother. The actor's rise to fame was essentially his breakthrough role in "Call Me by Your Name" in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2017.

"Right now, Timothée is focused on his career and his growth as an actor," the insider said. "Kylie might not like it, but it's something she has to accept if she wants him back in her life."

Both​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stars have been extremely secretive about their relationship and have refused to give any comments in interviews or on social ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌media.

Jenner reportedly avoids questions about Chalamet altogether, while the actor told Vogue, "I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say."