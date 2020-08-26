JoJo Siwa Gets Trolled for Asking Lady Gaga to Collab -- Hides, Blocks Twitter Haters

There is no doubt that Lady Gaga's collaborations are always a sure hit -- from her folk-pop duet with Oscar winner Bradley Cooper to the upbeat tracks with Blackpink and Beyonce.

Not to mention that her sixth studio album "Chromatica," which features a collab with Ariana Grande for the song "Rain On Me," was one of the most highly anticipated albums in recent memory.

With all the 34-year-old hitmaker's success in the entertainment industry, no wonder she is on the top list of every artist's dream collab, including Youtube star JoJo Siwa.

Recently, the internet sensation took to Twitter to expressed her desire to work with the Grammy Award winner.

"@ladygaga I wanna film a YouTube video with you!!! Message me!!" JoJo wrote.

Her post gained attention on social media, but not from the "Stupid Love" songstress.

The "Dance Moms" star then revived her efforts by asking her nearly 460,000 followers to "RETWEET THIS TWEET IF YOU WANNA SEE IT HAPPEN!!!"

Fans were thrilled and hopeful for the future collab of the "Boomerang" singer and Lady Gaga.

"I retweeted! Hopefully, she sees enough tweets and responds!!" one user wrote.

Another Siwanatorz expressed her excitement for the young star to be with the "Poker Face" hitmaker.

"Obsessed with this tweet!!!! RAIN ON ME DANCE is amazing. JoJo you kill that dance and to see you two perform it together would be INCREDIBLE."

JoJo Siwa Receives Hate Comments Over Lady Gaga Collab

Unfortunately, her post only gained 620 tweets and tons of hate comments.

"Girl! she doesn't have time for your videos, she's busy rehearsing for the VMAs," one user wrote while urging JoJo Siwa to do some "research" before asking the music icon to message her. "And on top of that, you're expecting her to message you do a research and get to know who @ladygaga really is."

Another follower also said that no one wants to see a collab with her, including the "A Star is Born" actress.

"Literally no one, including Gaga, wants this," he wrote.

And of course, hate comments wouldn't be complete without internet trolls.

On the other hand, some users accused JoJo Siwa of hiding and blocking fans who were mocking her post regarding her future collaboration with Lady Gaga.

JoJo Siwa and Lady Gaga Share The Same Choreographer

Although there is uncertainty about whether the pop diva will grant the Youtube star's request, they do have a connection, as the teen megastar and Gaga have the same choreographer: Richy Jackson.

The choreographer to the celebrities has previously worked with the "Dance Moms" star while doing her track "Scheiße," as well as her D.R.E.A.M. tour and six of her music videos.

In his interview with Paper magazine, Jackson shared that his favorite upcoming star is JoJo Siwa, whom he first met when she was 9 years old.

"What I love about her is that she has a message for young kids and she sticks to that message and everything about her is on brand, from the hair bows to the outfits to the performances. I love that she's giving kids their own superstar. She's always full-out, she works hard, and I feel like she has fought her way in this game. I absolutely love what she's been doing," Jackson shared.

