Paris Hilton Heartbreak: Socialite Shares Major Concern for Britney Spears

Paris Hilton expressed her support for Britney Spears in her 12-year-long conservatorship battle.

In her recent interview with The Sunday Times, the hotel heiress addressed her concern as she felt heartbroken with the unfair treatment of her dear friend.

"It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her. It's not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can't imagine having to live my life like that," Paris shared.

Paris Hilton Shows Support for #FreeBritney Movement

This is not the first time that the 39-year-old blonde beauty showed her support towards the pop princess.

During the onset of the resurfaced #FreeBritney movement, "The Simple Life" star took to Instagram to join the campaign as she recalled the good times she had with the "Womanizer" hitmaker.

"Loving all the Britney content this week and reminiscing on the good times #FreeBritney #Flashback #Queens #IconicAF #LegendsOnly #FBF," she captioned her post alongside a clip of Spears during her 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance with Madonna.

The music icon's die-hard fans flocked to her comments section to thank the reality star for raising awareness over Britney's issue.

"I feel like your the only celeb I've seen mentioning #freebritney! You're amazing! Thank you for speaking up, not being afraid to stand up and make a difference!" one fan wrote.

During the mid-2000s, Paris Hilton and the "Baby One More Time" songstress were inseparable, as they were often photographed dining and partying around L.A.

Rise and Fall Of Britney Spears

Unfortunately, Britney Spears' reputation and career went downward spiral after a series of public meltdowns in 2007, which include the infamous head-shaving incident.

This also raised concerns over her well-being and mental health issues due to her excessive drug and alcohol abuse.

In 2008, she was placed under the sole conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, who was given legal power to control her personal estate and financial affairs.

Britney Spears Wants to Remove Her Father From Conservatorship

Now, Britney reportedly filed documents to the court requesting to remove her dad from her conservatorship.

Following this, Spears pointed out that she "strongly prefers" her manager, Jodi Montgomery, to "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year."

To recall, Montgomery is her current temporary guardian after Jamie stepped down due to his health complications.

Days after her fillings, the court decided to extend her conservatorship until February 202 after being set to expire this August, as cited by The Blast.

Following the updates regarding her legal arrangement, Britney Spears took to Instagram to acknowledge her fans as they showed continued support towards her.

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ..... we don't know when things will go back to normal but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves !!!!" she wrote. "For me, I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful!!"

