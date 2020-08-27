Olivia Culpo Suffering: Actress Reveals Battle With Painful Endometriosis

Olivia Culpo broke her silence regarding her health battle.

In her Instagram story, the former Miss Universe revealed that she is suffering from endometriosis.

According to Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a painful disorder in which tissue grows outside of the uterus and most commonly involves ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

In a series of clips, the 28-year-old media personality described it as the "most excruciatingly painful cramps/periods."

"It's not so fun. Very painful. There is obviously a surgery you can get for it that I don't really want to get but [I use] lots of heating pads, [drink] lots of water, and [take] lots of Midol," Culpo said.

The medical procedure that Culpo mentioned is called laparoscopic -- an operation to remove endometrial tissue, scar tissue and cysts that build-up due to the condition.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl went on as she encouraged her followers, most especially those who are dealing with the same issue, to "do [their] research and due diligence" by seeking medical assistance to avoid any severe health problems in the future.

"Because if you don't discover that you have this, it could get in the way of fertility, you can have tissue growing in areas that you really shouldn't have it, which could interfere with getting pregnant someday," she explained.

The Rhode Island-born model also tagged her OB-GYN Dr Thaïs Aliabadi, who also has some famous clients including the Kar-Jen clan.

She then concluded her video by advising women who are in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s to get themselves checked if they happen to struggle to get pregnant. It is possible that many of these women "may have had endometriosis that affected their fertility."

"'If they had caught it earlier, they could have frozen their eggs, and there would have been more options. So, I feel like if you are someone out there with super painful periods, it is very important to take it seriously," Olivia furthered.

Halsey and Lena Dunham Also Suffered From Endometriosis

Aside from Olivia Culpo, celebrities who spoke publicly about having endometriosis is singer-songwriter and activist Halsey, as she called it her "bittersweet diagnosis."

In 2017, she revealed in an Instagram post that she has decided to undergo surgery to treat the incredibly painful disorder that made her feel like a "prisoner" in her own body.

"Finding out that I had endo was the most bittersweet moment because it meant I wasn't crazy!" Halsey wrote. "I wasn't a 'baby!' I had every right to be feeling like the world was caving in. But it was terrifying to find out."

On the other hand, the creator and star of the hit HBO comedy series "Girls" Lena Dunham confessed that she had eight failed surgical procedures to treat her endometriosis.

According to Vogue, the 34-year-old actress, who had a decade-long struggle with the illness, expressed her agony in an essay pointing out her difficulties getting pregnant.

"With pain like this, I will never be able to be anyone's mother," she wrote.

