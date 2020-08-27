Angelina Jolie Who? Brad Pitt Sparks Romance Rumors With German Model!

Brad Pitt appears to be having a good time with his new lady love despite his divorce dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The "Once Upon a Time" star was recently spotted boarding a private jet bound to South of France together with German model Nicole Poturalski.

Is Brad Pitt Dating Nicole Poturalski?

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 5-foot-6 stunner was first to arrive at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from Berlin, Germany.

Moments later, the Academy Award winner appeared at the airport from his long-haul flight from Los Angeles.

"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight. They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France," the source told the outlet.

The 56-year-old actor was reportedly wearing a seafoam green long sleeve shirt, paired with army green pants, white sneakers, and a newsboy hat while topping off the look with aviator shades and face mask.

Meanwhile, Poturalski was donning a laid back outfit with wide-leg beige pants, leather jacket, black ankle boots, and a wide-brim hat as she entered the aircraft.

On the other hand, Page Six confirmed the rumors that Pitt is indeed dating German model.

"They are seeing each other, they're enjoying a vacation together," an insider revealed to the publication.

Tell-All Signs That Nicole Poturalski Is in a Relationship With Brad Pitt

Aside from the recent sighting of the pair, other clues suggest that the Hollywood A-lister and Poturalski have been secretly going out for months.

In one of her Instagram posts, the international model -- who goes by the name Nico Mary -- posted a photo of herself strolling in L.A. along with a caption: "Missing my strolls with my Love."

Meanwhile, in a separate post that she shared in March, Nicole mentioned that she is spending "self-reflection" by spending time with her "better half."

"Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half," she wrote while wearing loungewear and holding a glass of beverage in her hand.

While the "Ad Astra" star is a father to six kids, the 27-year-old model has a son named Emil.

Who Is Nicole Poturalski?

According to reports, the German model is signed under renowned agencies like "A Management" in Germany, "NEXT Models" in Los Angeles, and "Official Models" in New York.

She has also graced numerous magazine covers such as Harper's Bazaar, Grazia Germany, and recently Elle Germany.

"September Issue 2020 !!! Could not be any prouder and more thankful for this amazing opportunity and Chance!" Poturalski wrote as she shared the magazine cover.

Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat

Back in November 2019, rumors sparked that Pitt is dating the 31-year-old actress Alia Shawkat after they were spotted numerous times together.

However, the "State of Grace" star set the record straight and confirmed that her Pitt relationship was purely platonic.

READ MORE: Melania Trump Receives Remarkably Harsh Criticisms From Bette Midler

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles