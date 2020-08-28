Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney Friends Again? IG Post Could Be Proof!

Have the ex-BFFs patched things up? Did Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney realize how senseless their fight was? A new social media post hints that might just be the case!

After it has been reported that the friendship between Meghan and Jessica did not survive the summer, the two might have already reconciled.

Jessica took to her Instagram account to share that Meghan is still very much in her heart despite their alleged fallout. She posted a throwback picture of Markle walking down the aisle to Prince Harry, as Mulroney's own twin sons served as the page boys. Although she did not address Meghan, she wrote that the picture makes her feel happy.

"I see this and pure joy," the 40-year-old Mulroney captioned the post.

Jessia Mulroney and Meghan Markle Fallout on Racism

The two had been friends for years, but this year, in the middle of the pandemic, the world also saw their friendship infected by negative rumors. Allegedly, the two had a massive fallout because Meghan felt used by Jessica.

"I don't know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time," a source told Page Six in June. "Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?"

These allegations, however, only came out when a lifestyle blogger, Sasha Exter, claimed Jessica had a very problematic behavior.

The blogger posted a clip on her Instagram Page sharing why she thought Mulroney has questionable character. According to her, when she took to her Instagram story to call out the racism faced by African Americans and provide a generic call to action to support the "Black Lives Matter" movement, Jessica reportedly felt attacked.

Exeter said she did not name names, nor had she specifically called out anyone, but Mulroney still believed it was directed at her.

If Mulroney felt offended, then she might be guilty, hinted Exeter. After all, she went as far as sending threats to the blogger.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing," Exeter shared.

She then emphasized that Jessica has undoubtedly some problems in relation to her perspectives on race.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin," Exeter said in the video.

Mulroney and Markle Fight Fake News To Begin With

Mulroney did apologize to Exeter on June 11. She even said that she would take a break from social media to think and listen.

It was not a simple mistake on her part, though. It also caused her job. "Good Morning America" severed ties with Mulroney.

It even costed her husband's career. Ben Mulroney stepped down from his job, too!

Ultimately, it is also said to be the reason why Meghan cut her from her life.

It is not truly clear if the best friends did go their separate ways, however. Meghan would not speak if it means invading her privacy. Mulroney, on the other hand, said that it was fake news to be begin with.

