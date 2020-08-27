Poor Kate Middleton! Prince Harry Feels Bad for Kate as He and Meghan Markle Enjoy New Freedom

Kate Middleton is limited in her movement becuase of the the strict palace rules. This is hardly surprising, but what Prince Harry thought about her sister-in-law's plight certainly is.

Allegedly, Prince Harry views Kate's situation as living in prison, something he is probably happy to be able to escape.

Kate Middleton Not Allowed With Dogs in Kensington Gardens

According to a new revelation by Express U.K., the Duchess of Cambridge cannot even walk her own dog in Kensington Gardens. This is the exact place where Princess Diana can go around jogging. Such a simple pleasure denied from a dog lover can be quite torturing.

With that said, Prince Harry reportedly feels sorry for his sister-in-law.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly told royal biographer Ingrid Seward that because of this palace rule, Kate is compelled to walk her English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, in a private area instead. Even though she can still walk her dogs, a restriction on places she can do so is naturally going to feel bad.

Kate is a known dog lover, and given how pretty Kensington Gardens is, she is definitely saddened that her pets cannot even walk there. Kate once even brought her golden retriever named Tilly to Prince William's charity polo match. Both Lupo and Tilly are part of the first official portrait of Prince George. If she is not a genuine dog lover, she'll be hard-pressed to allow dogs near her son.

Prince Harry Thinks They Are All Living in Prison

Speaking to Reality TV, Seward said that Prince Harry felt Kensington was a prison -- and certainly not just for him. He made Kate Middleton an example of what he is saying and emphasized that he was desperate to get out.

What's the use of a massive house if Kate cannot move around it?

If that is the case, then reports of Prince Harry lamenting his Megxit decision are all false. Reports for months have made him a laughingstock because he left his family in an unfortunate time and yet, he cannot even make a living for himself in the United States. At least, that is what the royal commenters are saying.

However, if Prince Harry craved freedom, then he surely has it right now. He is miles away from the Palace and now living in one of California's most prestigious communities. He's neighbors with personalities such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, two big entertainment names whose mantra is always free to do what you want and love.

Adios Prison, Hello Hollywood!

Probably unthinkable in the past, there is even a report of Prince Harry wanting to make it in the entertainment industry.

Prince Harry is said to be hellbent in making it to Hollywood alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. He is positive that doors to new, exciting opportunities will open for him.

The Duke got his strategy planned out already. According to reports, Prince Harry is thinking of making documentaries connected to good causes. Given a chance, he does not want to be on the production side of things only. Instead, he wants to be in front of the camera, too.

It looks as if Meghan Markle has rubbed off on him just a bit. Prince Harry has his own creative juices and streak, perfect for Hollywood's career. But unlike his wife, he does not dare to go political.

However, without Meghan, he would not think of taking things to "the next level." Because of his wife, he now feels inspired to pursue Hollywood.

READ MORE: Royal Heartbreak: Prince Harry Could Be in Massive Trouble Because of Meghan Markle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles