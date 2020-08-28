Ellen DeGeneres Heartbreak: Portia de Rossi Suffering Greatly in Silence, Friends Worry

Ellen DeGeneres has been the talk of the town ever since numerous allegations of her mean behavior blown up.

The spotlight on the 62-year-old DeGeneres has made some of her friends worried for her wife, Portia de Rossi, because of her self-destructive behavior in the past.

Insiders told The National Enquirer, "For Portia, this is a recipe for disaster!"

The gossip magazine consulted an expert and agreed, saying, "The pandemic and Ellen's negative media exposure are high-intensity psychosocial stressors, a bad concoction for Portia's sobriety."

Dr. Judy Rosenberg of the Psychological Healing Center in California further added, "A collapse can be just around the corner."

News of de Rossi struggling with her past is nothing new, and in fact, she has been open about it.

In 2010, the "Arrested Development" actress said she had a decades-long battle with eating disorders, explaining that it was an excruciating experience. The 41-year-old revealed that she used to starve herself at times and only consume 300 calories a day.

In 2014, the blonde beauty checked into a Malibu rehab facility for a 30-day treatment program after getting addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Though she has bravely stood up beside Ellen DeGeneres and her scandals, the Enquirer's source thinks that this won't help de Rossi's stability at all.

"Portia has managed to keep it together for six years, but this could push her over the edge."

DeGeneres' controlling behavior has also been rumored to be the reason why her wife had substance abuse.

On August 4, de Rossi broke her silence to defend her wife amid the show's toxic work environment scandal.

The model declared her support with a social media post following years of allegations about toxic workplace culture from current and former "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" employees.

The "Scandal" actress, who has been married to the daytime darling for 12 years, posted an image on Instagram that read, "I stand by Ellen. To all our fans, we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks."

On August 10, Page Six published a video where de Rossi gave a short update on her scandal-cladwife while out and about in Santa Barbara, California.

When a paparazzi asked her how DeGeneres' state of mind was, the ever-supportive wife revealed, "Doing great!"

When asked if DeGeneres was going to return to her Emmy award-winning show, the wife revealed, "Yes, she is."

After initially staying silent, Ellen DeGeneres has also apologized to her crew of 200 in a video conference call.

Variety shared what the host told her crew, saying, "I could not have the success I've had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show, and everything we do and I take responsibility for it."

Though she addressed the allegations that her show is toxic behind the scenes, Ellen DeGeneres didn't explicitly address the Twitter thread that started it all.

This is all relatively new ground for the "Finding Dory" star, who appeared to be the embodiment of positivity and kindness on her show.

