Rosie O'Donnell TERRIFIED Of Ellen DeGeneres: Host Might Give Her a Heart Attack!

"Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres and her series of problems doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Early this week, it was confirmed that one of Australia's biggest broadcasting network, Nine, decided to pull out "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" reruns and instead replaced it with "Desperate Housewives" reruns. They're also currently in negotiations whether or not they will be getting the rights for the latest season, which will air this September.

Though many people have shared their stories of Ellen DeGeneres being a mean person and "a boss from hell," there were some celebrities who shared good things about the Emmy award-winning host.

Comedienne Rosie O'Donnell has spoken about the 62-year-old celebrity A-lister, and surprisingly, she threw in a few good words about DeGeneres.

Speaking to Busy Philipps' podcast, she revealed, "You can't fake your essence. That's why I have compassion for Ellen DeGeneres, right?"

Referring to the allegations of toxic work environment on the show, O'Donnell said, "I have compassion, even though, you know, I hear the stories, and I understand. I think she has some social awkwardness."

When asked why she has never been on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, the comedienne revealed that she was terrified of DeGeneres and how she'll probably give her a heart attack.

"You know how Ellen surprises everyone?" she asked. "I've never done that show because I'm terrified she's going to scare me and give me a heart attack."

Like previously mentioned, Rosie O'Donnell wasn't the first person to defend DeGeneres. Other A-list stars include Sofia Vergara, Ashton Kutcher, Kevin Hart, and Katy Perry.

Another person who is yet to speak up is American rapper Cardi B.

The "WAP" hitmaker made an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and towards the end of their conversation, Cardi B jokes she wished she was friends with the host.

"Well, now you are," DeGeneres said.

It has been noted that DeGeneres knew her baby daddy, Offset since she helped him buy a car.

To that, the famous wrapper notes that she wanted a Lamborghini truck even though she's just a professional passenger.

"I'm gonna look up my friends and see if I can get you a Lamborghini truck," the "Finding Dory" star claimed.

"See, I need friends like you. All my friends just get me into fights and trouble."

The talk show host jokes, "That's not me. That's not our friendship. Our friendship is going to be totally different, Cardi."

There have been significant changes on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," following the termination of three of its top executive producers after claims of the toxic work environment.

DeGeneres has also addressed more than 200 staff members on a video conference call and expressed her deep sorrow and that she was not perfect.

"I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."

Despite her scandal-clad name, Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly hoping she and the series will come back strong.

DeGeneres, who is married to actress Portia de Rossi, was quoted, "This will be the best season we've ever had."

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres' Apology Too Late? Toxicity Kept Secret Since 2018

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles