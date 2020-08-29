Royal Suffering: 'Prince Harry of the North' Ruined After Megxit

The whole world was surprised when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce that they were stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

According to reports, the British royal family was "blindsided" with the bombshell news, as the members of the monarchy were clueless about their decision.

Following this, Queen Elizabeth II was said to be "deeply hurt" by the couple's announcement, while Prince William was "unhappy" on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex handled the crisis.

However, aside from the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge, one Brit was also greatly affected by the former royal's exile.

"Prince Harry Of The North" Over Because of Megxit

Dubbed as "Prince Harry of the North" due to his resemblance with the Duke of Sussex, the 31-year-old Henry Morely said his career was "ruined" because of "Megxit."

The North Yorkshire native shared that he has been doing his imitation of Prince Harry since he was 18 and used to earn $3,335 a week as the royal's doppelganger.

Morley, who is a mechanic by day, usually does his side hustle by performing at nightclubs and private parties in northern England. Unfortunately, he has not made any bookings since the Sussexes moved to the U.S.

Brits Don't Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"Prince Harry of the North" explained that some businesses do not want to be associated with the runaway royals.

"A lot of businesses don't want to use Harry and Meghan to promote themselves because they think they've abandoned their country," he explained to Metro U.K.

"I think whether business picks up again will depend on what Harry and Meghan do with their careers."

He went on and pointed out the negative impact of the couple's decision to his career.

"If he's going to stay out of the public eye, then that's my career over," he added. "I'm hoping he and Meghan might become stars in their own right in America, but more like Hollywood celebrities rather than royals."

The Sussexes' Montecito Home

Earlier this month, reports noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, have settled in their new multi-million dollar mansion in Santa Barbara.

The couple, who have been staying in a rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills owned by media mogul Tyler Perry, has purchased their new home in a super-wealthy enclave of Montecito.

Their 7-acre private estate reportedly cost a whopping $14.65 million, and it boasts a gym, sauna, theater room, seven-car garage, full-size tennis court, lap-lane swimming pool, and a built-in children's playset -- which is perfect for baby Archie.

Furthermore, the Sussexes' representatives confirmed the news, stating that the couple "has settled into the quiet privacy of their community."

Aside from the trio, Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, will now be a full-time grandma to the baby Sussex, as she reportedly joined the family in their newly acquired property.

