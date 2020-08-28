Khloe Kardashian, Tirstan Thompson Back Together? Scott Disick CONFIRMS It With Epic Comment

Scott Disick subtly confirmed the real score between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

It came after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star posted a sultry snap on Instagram as she launched her new swimsuit collection for her clothing brand, Good America.

Khloe Kardashian's Sexy IG Snap

The 36-year-old reality star sizzled in a black underwired top as she flaunted her famous curves in a tiny black bikini while topping off the look with gold accessories, tanned skin, and messy beach waves.

Her sexy snap drew an outpouring of comments from her friends and family.

Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian replied: "WOWWWWWW!" followed by black hearts emoji while Los Angeles based-French celebrity personal trainer, Joel "Coach Joe" Bouraïma wrote: "That's What I'm Talking About Show them KHLOé."

Did Scott Disick Just Confirm the Relationship Between Khloe And Tristan?

However, Scott Disick's response really stood out from the crowd as he is suggesting that the "KUWTK" and the basketball star might have given their relationship another shot.

"@realtristan13 is a lucky man!" the 37-year-old socialite commented.

Meanwhile, the Khloe Kardashian's seductive photo didn't go unnoticed, as Thompson wrote: Thompson also didn't hesitate to let the world know how he feels about his girlfriend. "Rhaatid," --a Jamaican term used to express surprise, followed by two flames and heart-eyed emojis.

Tristan Thompson Trying To "Reconnect" With Khloe Kardashian

Over the past few months, the two have been plagued with rumors involving their relationship.

During the onset of the quarantine, Entertainment Tonight cited that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is using the lockdown as he tries to "reconnect" with the reality star.

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," a source revealed to the outlet.

The former couple called it quits in February 2019, following the NBA star's cheating allegation with Jordyn Wood; however, both Khloe and Tristan maintained a civil and positive co-parenting relationship for their two-year-old daughter, True.

Moreover, in the recent sneak peek of their longtime running reality show, the "Good America" founder was seen having some heart to heart talk with her baby daddy.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were discussing past issues and what went wrong in their relationship.

"Why couldn't you be that when we were together?" she asked.

Khloe And Tristan, Moving In Together?

On the other hand, People magazine suggested that the two are planning to move together as they have recently been looking at properties in Los Angeles.

"Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy," the source told the entertainment publication.

Furthermore, the insider also mentioned that both of them wanted a fresh start and that she is "always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

The duo never confirmed nor denied issues regarding their relationship and only discussed how they were great co-parents for their only daughter.

