Mom Bod! Katy Perry Gets Real and Honest With Post-Baby Body Picture

Although the scratches and scars of giving birth ultimately changed Katy Perry's body for life, these are also proof of how brave she is as a now-mother to her first child.

On Sunday, instead of wearing another red carpet-worthy dress for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, Perry posed while wearing a nursing bra and postpartum underwear to celebrate her nomination at home.

Although the 35-year-old singer was not featured in this year's show, her "Harleys in Hawaii" video made it to the nominations' list for best cinematography.

Despite failing to attend the event and not taking home the award, Perry took it positively as she flaunted her mom bod online.

On her Instagram Story, the pop star used a VMAs GIF in her photo to decorate her self-taken portrait. She even jokingly credited her hair and makeup look to "exhaustion."

"Hair and makeup by: @exhaustion," the "Smile" singer wrote. She also tagged the companies where she bought her bra and underwear from.

Perry still needs to use the nursing bra and underwear as it has only been days since she gave birth to her first child with Orlando Bloom.

Her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is already enough for her to be called a winner regardless of her loss.

Katy Perry Is Still a Winner!

Perry and Bloom announced their daughter's arrival through the UNICEF Instagram page on August 26. They have shared some moments with her since then.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Bloom and Perry told the organization. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

After Daisy came into their lives, Perry successfully overcame the nervousness she felt due to the thought of giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To recall, Katy opened up how she felt very emotional throughout her pregnancy during her appearance on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy.

According to her, she had been feeling overwhelmed, anxious, happy and overjoyed at the same time. She reportedly felt depressed, too, since it was a wild time "to bring life into the world."

Despite the crisis and the uncertainty about the future, the couple reportedly set a lot of rules to become the best parents for their daughter.

"You start becoming a mother, or a parent, once you conceive. Definitely," Perry excitedly said.

Aside from being a mother, she also made major strides in music just days after giving birth.

On August 27, the "Daisies" singer released her fifth studio album titled "Smile." She also debuted a new music video for her piece "Champagne Problems" on Sunday.

"Listen to 'Champagne Problems' to get your pre-baby body back," the singer captioned an Instagram post announcing the music video.

Per the singer, her new single details her bumpy relationship with Bloom in the past, as well as her recovery from their split in 2017.

Indeed, despite not having a spot in this year's MTV VMAs, Perry is still a winner in everyone's eyes.

