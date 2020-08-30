Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Back Together? It's NOT Impossible!

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's fans might see them together again in the future.

In a new live video chat of Green with his fans, he talked about the possibility of him and Fox reuniting again in the future.

On August 29, the 47-year-old "She Fought Alone" star opened up about his paths in life and his ex-wife on his official Instagram account.

According to Green, he is not closing the doors to possibly rekindling his relationship with Fox. In fact, he confessed that their romantic connection and their paths could cross again one day.

"I never say never. You never know," Green said. "I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things."

For 15 years, Green and Fox shared precious memories, which neither of them can easily forget.

The former couple started dating in 2004 before they tied the knot in 2010. After a decade and half, however, they shocked their fans with their split announcement last May.

Despite their separation, they remain connected with their three kids -- Noah (7), Bodhi (6), and Journey (4).

However, although Green pointed out that he is still open to continue their relationship some time in the future, he noted that he and Fox are not on the same paths right now -- especially since the actress is now dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

"So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself," Brian Austin Green went on.

In the end, the actor said that what is important for them right now is to take care of themselves. Moreover, as he wished all the best for Fox, he also wished the same for himself.

When asked whether he ever met Machine Gun Kelly, Green said that he never did. However, he still has nothing bad to say about and against him.

Since their split nearly three months ago, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been showing that they are co-parenting well. Both Green and Fox still reserve some of their time to spend with their children.

After the actor confirmed their separation on his podcast "...With Brian Austin Green", he has been spotted going out with several women, including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.

Meanwhile, Fox started seeing Machine Gun Kelly after she appeared in the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine."

The two confirmed their relationship a short time later in June, just a month after Green and Fox split. They are also very public, as they have been sharing social media posts about each other ever since.

READ MORE: Goodbye, KUWTK? Kardashian-Jenners To Make Massive Change on Family Show

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles