Kanye West Sparks Massive Outrage After Disrespecting Taylor Swift, Again

Kanye West received massive criticisms after he revealed the reason behind the infamous VMA acceptance speech of Taylor Swift.

The "Famous Lights" hitmaker recently spoke about the incident where he crashed the stage of the 2009 MTV VMAs during Swift's acceptance speech award. The then-19-year-old artist won the Best Female Video for her hit track "You Belong With Me."

West ran on stage and declared that Beyonce should have won the award instead.

"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I 'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" West exclaimed

Kanye West Claimed "God" Wants Him To Hijack Taylor Swift's Speech

In his recent interview with the "Cannon's Class" podcast of Nick Cannon, the 43-year-old music icon claimed that "God" inspired him to interrupt Swift's speech.

"Right now, God is giving me the information ... If God ain't want me to run on stage and say Beyoncé had the best video, he wouldn't have sat me in the front row." West shared

In addition the Yeezy creator even mentioned that he "never heard" of the pop icon before and pointed out why Queen Bey deserved the recognition.

"I would've been sitting in the back. It wouldn't have made it so ridiculous of an idea because I had never heard of this person before, and Single Ladies is, like, one of the greatest videos of all time. And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up."

Internet Is Unhappy About Kanye West's Revelation

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award winner's excuse sparked outrage over the internet, as fans lashed out at Ye.

"WHY IS KANYE WEST STILL TALKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT??? THE OBSESSION IS SCARY," one user wrote.

Another one criticized the rapper and justified Swift's success over the years: "Kanye West still talking about Taylor Swift and 2009 thing made me think about how she was just starting her career and now she is Artist of the Decade while he didn't even move far from that stage. Better person won. Stream folklore."

On the other hand, one post went viral after a user detailed the 10-year feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, starting from the night of the VMA acceptance speech to the infamous phone call up to his recent claim.

"Kanye: "gOd tOld mE tO intERruPt hEr in 2009. i diDn't eVen knOw wHO sHe waS." Taylor until the incident: 7 milion of her sophomore album and topped the year-end charts. so who made who famous again?"

The "All of the Lights" artist has been vocal about his strong religious beliefs and even dedicated his ninth studio album to God as he named it as "Jesus Is King."

In his previous interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back in October, the father-of-four said that he is "in complete service to God."

"Now that God has called me, and I now have given my life to Jesus Christ, and I work for God. Now we have Christian innovation in our time," West said.

Furthermore, he also claimed that God sent his $68 million tax refund.

