Miley Cyrus Pain: Miley Blames Dad for Scary Accident

Miley Cyrus has a bone to pick with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Not that she's holding a grudge, but she is also not letting the incident go even though it took place 20 years or so ago.

If there is a showbiz father-and-daughter duo that is admirable today, it is Miley and Billy Ray.

Miley has no shortage of scandals under her name, but so few could be heard from her dad. He never judged her nor said anything bad about her to the media.

The two remained very close to each other even after Miley surpassed her dad's success and even after she has gotten married -- and divorced. One indication that Miley is now more popular than her dad is that she is no longer pegged as "Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter." Rather, the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker is usually relegated as "Miley Cyrus' dad." Not that they care about these things.

Their relationship is quite awesome, even if Miley almost died out of her dad's doing. There's no exaggeration there. According to the "Malibu" singer, she got a head injury when she was just 2 years old because of a "very bad" accident.

She was on a dirt bike ride with the country crooner at the time when a tree fell. She was in a baby backpack at the time. Her father avoided a tragedy by ducking, but Miley could not as her head hit the tree.

It could have been worse, though. It appears that she recovered well, and her father did not go to jail for it. She joked that her father could not go to prison because she's talking about the accident today and since "it's a long time anyway."

This is actually not the first time she talked about the injury. She covered this also in her book, the one she released when she was at the peak of her teenage career and starting to transition out of her Disney image.

In that book "Miles to Go", she revealed how close they are to each other. Her father gave her the nickname "Smile" and even had a way of making her Ovaltine that is unlike everyone else's.

The "Black Mirror" actress added that she feels grateful that her dad was able to enter the industry before her. It made her less scary for her. She described the whole thing as being similar to having "a buddy system."

As as sign that Billy Ray Cyrus is just always going to be 100 percent supportive of his daughter, one can check out his reactions when Miley got married and divorced. When Miley and Liam Hemsworth got married secretly, Billy was one of the first to post about the event. He put up a picture of him with Miley and her mom and captioned it with "Long Live Love!"

When the two divorced in less than a year, Miley's dad was naturally asked about it. Instead of saying anything negative about Miley or Liam, he just said he's happy to see his daughter smiling once more.

"That's when I saw Miley being so happy," Billy Ray said. "Somewhere along with the stress and strain of different things I didn't see her smiling as often for a little while and, all of a sudden she's like the sun... Everything happens for a reason, and the main thing for me, as Miley's daddy, is she's happy," he added.

