Great Regret! Jane Fonda Reveals Shocking NSFW Encounter With Marvin Gaye

Jane Fonda has one great regret, but it might not be what people think it is.

When people have regrets in their later years, it is always related to career or family. They regret not having pushed for this job or worked too much. They regret hurting their loved ones or did not spend enough time with them. Heck, they even regret being a bad person, sometimes.

However, Fonda might have lived such a fulfilling life that she did not regret anything related to family or career. Instead, her great regret was not being able to be sexually intimate with R&B icon Marvin Gaye.

It appears that there was a real offer to be sexually involved with Gaye that Fonda just turned down. She regrets this decision so much that she's willing to divulge it during a Q&A with the New York Times. Not that she has anything to lose with this tidbit.

In the particular interview, the 82-year-old actress opened herself to answering the romantic kind of questions. She spilled not just the beans on the famous men she was known to be intimate with, but also the possible missed opportunities.

The interviewer was shocked to have her question so gamely answered and given an unexpected answer. When the interviewer, Maureen Dowd, went to "the confirm or deny" stretch of the interview, she suggested that Fonda's greatest regret was that she and Che Guevara never got around to having sex.

The actress certainly did not shy away from the question, but she clarified that Guevara was never on her radar anyway. Someone else is!

"No, I don't think about him. Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye," Fonda said.

She may regret it now, but she explained that she could not do it while still married at the time. With that said, Jane Fonda is quite admirable now because of that, even though she said it was a massive regret.

"He wanted to and I didn't," Fonda detailed. "I was married to Tom [Hayden]. I was meeting a lot of performers to try to do concerts for Tom and the woman who was helping me do that introduced me to Marvin Gaye."

The interviewer teased if Gaye's pickup line included the phrase "sexual healing," as a reference to his song. Fonda again did not shy away from giving her thoughts on that particular tidbit, claiming she certainly needed some of this healing at the time but the singer did not say that.

Gaye passed away in 1984, and it was only that time when she realized the man truly liked her. Gaye kept a photo of her on his refrigerator, after all.

Fonda has no qualms to talk about romance and sex because that part of her life has always been colorful. She got married three times, first to Roger Vadim in 1965. They divorced in 1973, and she married her second husband, Hayden, on that year as well. They divorced in 1990.

Jane married her third husband, Ted Turner, in 1991. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2001.

Her most recent relationship was with Richard Perry. They dated for quite a long time from 2009 to 2017.

She's single now, but she surely has not lost her spunk.

