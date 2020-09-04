Simon Cowell OUT! 'BGT' Finds New Top Judge After Simon's Tragic Accident

Britain's Got Talent is not letting anything (or anyone) halt its filming again -- even Simon Cowell!

Last March, BGT had to postpone its filming "until later this year" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that, the long-running talent show decided to air the pre-recorded auditions first as they tried to find a way to make a live finals doable. And as the UK eased its coronavirus protocols, the BGT creators were able to finally schedule its live shows last August.

However, Cowell almost caused another cancellation after suffering a back injury when he fell from an electric bike. The music mogul underwent a successful six-hour operation, but he is still recovering up until now.

Per a Page Six report, his attending physician put a metal rod in his back during the lengthy procedure to support his spine and prevent further damage.

"He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back," a source told the entertainment outlet.

To continue its original plan and avoid another postponement, BGT selected Amanda Holden to fill in Cowell's position as the head judge for the semi-finals.

According to Daily Mail, the 49-year-old actress will be leading the judging panel starting this weekend. She even joked about how she would back musical theatre acts all the way if she had to make the final vote.

Meanwhile, Cowell told viewers that the producers are doing everything to make the show the best despite the social distancing measures affecting their usual filming. Furthermore, he even hinted that he will take over again at the live finals in October.

Always the First Choice?

Amanda Holden is among the pioneers of BGT's judging panel, and a source explained how she has always been the first choice to be the head judge.

An insider recently told The Sun that promoting her was an obvious choice since she has been part of the panel since the beginning of the show in 2007.

"It makes total sense for Amanda to be head judge with a deciding vote in a deadlock situation," the source said. "She's the only one, other than Simon, who has been there since Day One and has seen it all."

In addition, the media personality reportedly feels excited over the new responsibility.

She will join BGT's regular judges, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, alongside new judge Ashley Banjo on the panel for the first semi-final.

Banjo is a former BGT winner. He turned himself into a remarkable personality and solid choice for BGT after sitting on a judge's seat in another reality show, "Dancing on Ice."

"Ashley will be a fantastic addition to the panel," Cowell said of Banjo. "He knows the power of the show; and the responsibility of it. I couldn't think of a better person to sit in my seat whilst I follow doctor's orders."

BGT will start airing again on Sunday. Sure enoughm it will be showing a new normal in the entertainment industry!

