Jason Momoa as Next 'Sexiest Man Alive'? John Legend Speaks Out!

John Legend is so ready to relinquish his hold on the title of "Sexist Man Alive." In fact, he has the perfect man in mind to take it.

In a conversation with Meredith's BLACKPRINT, People magazine's reigning titleholder said that the crown made the year truly fun.

He said the title did not get into his ego, and now, he's ready for it to go to someone else's head.

"It's been funny, it's been humbling, it's been all those things," Legend said with a laugh. "I've truly enjoyed just making fun of myself throughout it because you can't take yourself too seriously when someone calls you the Sexiest Man Alive. It's not a literal thing, and it's not to be taken too seriously."

Asked who should win it next, Legend gamely gave his opinion: "Going by my Twitter mentions when I was named of who people said should have been picked over me, I got a lot of Jason Momoa. That's the one person that stood out in the Twitter feedback."

If there's a Twitter clamor for Momoa, then he might stand a chance. Plus, he's Sexy with a capital S.

It's a wait and see for fans if their wish would come true.

Legend and Momoa Are Busy Bees

Meanwhile, both John Legend and Jason Momoa stayed busy even though the pandemic hampered everyone else's plans. Even if people have been in quarantine in their own homes, the two are yet to have some real downtime. At least Legend is working while spending time with his kids, which he said has been somehow a blessing in disguise.

Legend just released his seventh album right in the middle of the pandemic -- back in June in particular. "Bigger Love" has been doing so well so far, which John said is his best work so far.

While all of his albums are great, with some breaking charts and becoming classics of their own, Legend said the songs in his latest album encapsulated his life experiences and influences. The whole album captures all the things that made him the musician he is today, which fans would surely sense if they listen to the songs.

He said he regrets not being on the road right now and performing his news songs for people, but then, he's home with his family so there's really no complaining. Legend added that he's hoping he can do a tour next year, provided there is a vaccine already, of course.

Meanwhile, Momoa is making the pandemic work for him when it comes to having fun with his family. It could be remembered that back in April, when he was in a video chat with Ellen DeGeneres, he said he's like his kids' PE coach, getting them to move and be active even if the COVID-19 pandemic hindered everyone's mobility.

Momoa also said he's working out a lot at home because he's starting to become heavy, which Ellen disagreed with.

