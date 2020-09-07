Real or Conspiracy Theory? Identity of Famous Street Artist Banksy, Revealed

Can it be true? Is the Legendary Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan the same as the artist known as Banksy?

There is a theory that says Buchanan is none other than the reclusive street artist. If true, fans will actually rejoice. Why hide in the first place, though?

Neil and Banksy -- Only One?

Rumors circling social media have it that the infamous artist and the ex-children's TV personality is just one person. The person does not have much evidence to show, but he was told this is the case. The wild rumor spread through Twitter via user Scouseman.

"Just heard that it's rumored Neil Buchanan is Banksy. If true, it's the funniest s*** ever. Aintree's finest," the tweet read.

The user is a massive fan of the theory, claiming that it is highly believable. One would think he's the one who came up with the theory and just said someone told him. Who knows?

"He's a musician and art has followed in the cities of shows he's done allegedly," the user said. ""This is straight in the believe without question category," the Twitter user added.

Since the theory was shared, it gained quite a traction and fan base. Comment after comment showed that people are on board with the idea, too!

One even said he does not need confirmation anymore. "YES PLEASE. Am not reading any more about this and this is going to be my truth from now."

Others followed it.

Another said that this is a rumor that he can 100 percent believe in, no need for more investigation. "Neil is Banksy, Banksy is Neil," the user stated, obviously excited about the notion.

Because Banksy is such a recluse but talented artist, people do not even know what he looks like. One claimed he thought he saw Bansky though, but he's just not sure.

"In the late nineties/early noughties, someone pointed Banksy out to me at the Notting Hill Arts Club. I also saw him doing a stencil outside my flat in Hoxton at around the same time (hood up). Could I pick him out of a line-up? Absolutely not," the lucky (if true!) person said.

Is It Fake News?

Of course, some doubted the theory. After all, it is true that one should never believe everything they read online. That's setting oneself up for dangers and disasters.

The doubters claimed that a past interview is evidence enough that Bansky is not Buchanan. He has a different real name, leaked by the musician Goldie back in 2017.

In an interview with Scroobius Pip, the DJ claimed that Banksy's real name is Rob. Unless Neil wants to deal with having so many names, there's a 50 percent chance he is not Banksy.

The DJ, while explaining the value of Bansky in the art scene, said that everyone would buy anything that has Banksy's name on it. And then he said, "No disrespect to Rob, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over."

At the time, when the name was leaked out, rumors had it that Bansky is truly Rob del Naja of Massive Attack. The two were linked in an investigation done in 2016. Another cool theory is that Banksy is not even just one person, but a name shared by members of a collective hiding under one persona.

