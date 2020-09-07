Beauty Influencer Dead at 17 -- Possible Cause of Death Revealed

Youtuber Ethan is Supreme has passed away at the age of 17.

The online beauty influencer, whose real name is Ethan Peters, is known for his makeup and fashion tutorials. He had 139,000 YouTube subscribers and 539,000 Instagram followers.

Ethan is Supreme Died Due to Drug Overdose

His father, Gerald Peters, confirmed the devastating news to Fox News, stating that his lifeless body was found in his bedroom around 11 a.m. on September 6, Sunday.

Although there is no official ruling yet regarding the cause of death, his father believes that it was due to drug overdose. He also blamed the "cancel culture" for putting a heavy weight on his son's heart.

In addition, the older Peters described his son as a "kind soul" who wanted to inspire others through his content.

"He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh, and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people. He was a kind soul who accepted everyone for who they were."

Beauty Community and Fans Bid Goodbye to Ethan is Supreme

The online and beauty community mourned the passing of the young Youtube creator.

His best friend and fellow influencer, Ava Louise, paid a heartfelt tribute for Ethan is Supreme.

In a lengthy post, she began her statement by recalling how he helped and inspired him during her darkest times.

Louise went on and urged fans to respect his family's privacy at this emotional time.

"His amazing parents have been parents to me when mine haven't been the best, so please respect their privacy at this time. Ethan fucking Peters I'm gunna make sure you legacy lives on you were meant for so much, the smartest teenager I knew," she wrote alongside a photo of them together.

In a separate post, Louise shared that the beauty influencer was fighting demons on his own and struggling with drug addiction.

"Ethan made mistakes, but they were so small. He was a teenager struggling with drug addiction- drugs make you act so out of character. He was the most caring and smart person I've ever met. His online persona was not a good representation of the best friend I had."

The drug that allegedly killed Ethan is Supreme is Percocet, a prescription pain medication that is a combination of a narcotic called oxycodone and acetaminophen. It is also a commonly abused drug that can have short-term and long-term effects.

On the other hand, beauty influencer and makeup mogul Jeffree Star also spoke about the loss.

"Then yesterday the makeup community lost someone named Ethan Is Supreme. Regardless of someone's history or [past], regardless of that... I had to check out of Twitter yesterday. Because there were people revelling and enjoying someone passing away. I just had to just turn off my phone," Star mentioned in a video.

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to express their shock towards the sudden death of the beauty influencer.

"Ethan is supreme has passed? I watched his videos all the time; bro was only 17. shit makes me so sad. I'm praying for his family," one user wrote.

Another fan slammed online trolls for mocking and celebrating the death of the Youtube creator.

The beauty influencer, who was born and raised in Texas, started uploading his videos on Youtube in 2017. In just a short period, he gained a large audience on various social media platforms.

