Ozzy Osbourne Shock: Singer Admits To Almost Doing Hideous Crime

Ozzy Osbourne has been one of the most controversial artists in the entertainment industry for the past 50 years. However, his reputation took its biggest hit after he almost claimed someone's life -- his wife's.

Thirty years after Ozzy almost killed his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the couple finally braved everything and recalled what truly happened.

Ozzy's Confession

In the documentary "Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne," which premiered on A&E last September 7, both Ozzy and Sharon reflected on the life-changing incident that happened between them.

According to the 71-year-old Black Sabbath singer, although the thought of almost killing his wife was scary, he confessed that he was calm and at peace before it happened.

"[It was] not exactly one of my greatest achievements. I felt the calmest I had ever felt in my life. I was just peaceful," Ozzy recollected. "All I remember is waking up in Amersham jail, and I asked the cop, 'Why am I here?'"

The said policeman then asked him if he wanted him to read his charge, and that was when the officer started pronouncing: "John Michael Osbourne, you have been arrested for attempted murder."

While the Grammy-winning singer did not fully remember what transpired, his 67-year-old wife shared how she did not also recognize him that night of the attempted murder because of the "drugs."

"I had no idea who was across from me on the sofa, [I thought] it wasn't my husband. He goes to a stage where he gets that look in his eyes, the shutters were down, and I just couldn't get through to him," the "The Talk" co-host said.

According to Sharon, Ozzy told her that they just came to a decision that she had to die. During that time, she could not feel anything but his calmness. Suddenly, he dived into her before starting to choke her.

As much as Sharon wanted to get away from him, Ozzy just got her down on the ground. Fortunately, she felt for "stuff on the table" and eventually found "the panic button." After pressing it, the next thing she knew was that cops were already there.

After the attempted murder, Ozzy spent six months in medical detention. However, Sharon still chose to stay with him.

"Thank God the judge put him in treatment for six months. I had time to really think about what he should do," Sharon said. "I told him, 'I don't want the money... but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?'"

Ozzy's Life Now

Ozzy now shares three children with Sharon -- Aimee (37), Kelly (35), and Jack (34).

In the past few years, the former lead vocalist of the 1970s heavy metal band got admitted to the hospital numerous times. Although his mind is now in a better condition, his body continues to deteriorate ever since he had his first staph infection in 2018.

The rock star also hurt himself in numerous falling incidents, which forced him to undergo surgery after surgery.

During his treatment because of the bad fall, he was diagnosed with a "mild form" of Parkinson's disease, which had remained a secret until he appeared on the US TV show" Good Morning America."

