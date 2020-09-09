Real Life Willy Wonka: Jelly Belly Founder Starts 'Gold Ticket' Hunt!

Jelly Belly's founder, David Klein, is breathing life to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as he plays the role of a real-life Willy Wonka.

Everyone's childhood was completed by watching the film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" in 2005. In that movie, the breathtaking chocolate factory saw a select group of kids explore it. However, in order for the kids to get the opportunity, they must have the golden ticket!

Almost 15 years later, Klein decided to make it happen by launching a gold ticket contest. Here's the catch: he is literally giving away one of his candy factories to the lucky golden ticket holder!

In an exclusive talk with CNN Business, Klein said that the contest has always been on his bucket list since 1970.

Per the real-life Mr. Wonka, the dream started when he appeared on a local talk show and tossed bags of Jelly Belly's jelly beans to the audience. During that time, "The Candy Man" -- the song made famous in the 1971 flick "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" -- was being played.

"Now we are finally doing it, and we're hoping to bring some joy into the world right now," he said.

Klein invented the Jelly Belly jelly bean in 1976 and sold his stake in the company during the '80s. He said that the idea was truly inspired by "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," the film which was adapted from Roald Dahl's novel with the same name.

Although he left the company, he now operates Candyman Kitchens where he sells several types of candies, including candy sand, crime scene-inspired "blood clots," and custom candies.

Descendants of famed candymaker Gustav Goelitz are now running his company. Despite that, he still wanted to push through the golden ticket contest.

How To Enter the Contest?

Like what happened in the original and remakes of the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," only one participant can be the final Charlie and win the contest.

To enter this contest, it will cost someone more than the price of a single Wonka Bar, though. Contestants must pay $49.98 for a clue about where they can find a gold ticket. Unlike the ticket on the film, Klein's golden ticket looks like a military dog tag, and he hid them in various states.

There is one gold ticket hidden in each state, and only up to 1,000 people per state can play. Whoever finds a gold ticket instantly wins $5,000.

For the finals, the state winners will enter the "Ultimate Treasure Hunt," in which the grand prize is a key to Klein's candy factory in Florida.

Klein did not say exactly where the factory is located in Florida, but he assured that the winner will have the full ownership of the building -- but minus the Oompa-Loompas!

Furthermore, the lucky Charlie will be enrolled in a candy-making course at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The winner can then start the candy company, and Klein himself will be the mentor.

