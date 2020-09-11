TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Admits Eating Disorder Battle

After receiving massive backlash for her background music choice, TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio gets real and personal about her eating disorder battles.

On Thursday, the 16-year-old social media personality took to Instagram, opened up about her eating disorder, and struggles to maintain her body image.

"I've always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I've never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders," D'Amelio told her 28.4 million followers.

"It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world," she added.

D'Amelio is the most-followed TikTok user, with 86.1 million followers. She rose to fame due to her epic dance moves on TikTok.

She said that while she is afraid to reveal her eating disorder, she felt the need to voice it out, hoping to help others struggling with the same problem.

"I've been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately I hope that by sharing this, I can help someone else," D'Amelio continued.

"I know eating disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors," she added.

In a previous Twitter post, D'Amelio claps back at fans who comment on her body and lectured them about being respectful on social media platforms.

"Why don't we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down," the TikTok star wrote on Twitter last April.

Meanwhile, in the same Instagram story entry on Thursday, D'Amelio also addressed the backlash she received from using the song "Prom Queen" by Beach Bunny in one of her TikTok clips.

Tons of TikTok users called her out for using the said song, which includes offensive lyrics like "Shut up, count your calories" and "Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body."

D'Amelio apologized from unintentionally using the song, which has triggered the emotions of some viewers.

"I deeply and truly apologize, and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm," D'Amelio said.

It is not the first time the said song drew ire from listeners. Last year, it also came under fire and was accused of glamorizing eating disorders to fit society's beauty standard.

But in a pinned comment on the official music video of "Prom Queen" posted on YouTube, the singer explained that the song was not meant to encourage or promote eating disorder, body hatred, or body shaming.

Instead, the song was written for people feeling insecure, unloved, and unhappy with their own skin.

In the end, D'Amelio also attached a link leading to the official website of the "National Eating Disorder Association" and encouraged her followers struggling with the same problem to get the help they need.

"I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it's ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes," she added.

