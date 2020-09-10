Kanye West Ruined 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' for the Kar-Jenner Family?

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian penned a heartfelt letter to the fans of "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" breaking the news that the family decided to end the show next year.

In an Instagram entry, the 39-year-old reality TV star, the family decided to put an end to the show after 14 years and 20 seasons. Kim also expressed gratitude to the KUWTK fans who followed their journey as a family and supported them no matter how messy they got.

While the mother-of-four did not mention why the Kardashian-Jenner clan has made such a decision, many speculations are going around the internet on why the family wants to stay away from the show that ignited their fame and fortune.

One of the theories is that the reality TV show is no longer serving their brand, and the family saw more potential to increase their net worth through social media.

Another speculation is that the family's "momager" Kris Jenner plans to jump from KUWTK to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

A source also told ET that the Kar-Jenner crew wants to focus on their family and future projects and don't like the show's filming hinders their other goals.

But it looks like there is only one person to blame on why the epic reality show will bid goodbye to the airwaves soon, and that would be Kim's controversial husband, Kanye West.

Kanye West a "Loose Canon"

Ever since Kanye West married into the Kardashian-Jenner family, the 43-year-old rapper had a life of his own and rarely appeared on some episodes. However, his public antics and controversies somehow affect the show as he is married to the most famous Kardashian sibling of all.

When Kanye West announced his plans to run for the presidency this November 2020 election, things became worst for the family, especially after the rapper aired some direct against Kim and Kris.

A source recently told "The Sun" that the 64-year-old Kris decided to end KUWTK out of fear that Kanye could make more "irreversible damage" to their brand. The insider revealed that Mommy Kris already "had enough" of Kim's unpredictable husband.

The source also claims that Kanye and Kris would often fight over the show's production and direction.

Since launching his presidential campaign, the "Yeezy" founder had several mental breakdowns that almost lead to divorce. The source said Kanye's behavior becomes uncontrollable, so Kris "needed to pull the plug before he does irreversible damage to her brand."

"He's become a loose cannon, and she cannot tolerate it anymore," the source added.

Is Kanye West to Blame?

It is unfair to put all the blame on the rapper. After all, he is suffering from mental health problems following his attempt to secure the White House's highest office.

And in a recent interview at "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," Kris Jenner made it clear that the family just felt it is the right time to conclude the show so every one of them could slow down and take a breather for a while.

