Brad Pitt Nightmare: Gf Nicole Poturalski's Husband Is Cashing In On Their Relationship

When Brad Pitt and her new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski were first photographed together last month, paparazzi who took the million-dollar shot surely earned a massive paycheck for the rare photos confirming the A-list actor has moved on from her estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

But it looks like the paparazzi are not the only ones benefiting from the relationship of this new hot couple. It seems like Nicole Poturalski's husband is also cashing in the popularity of the 56-year-old Hollywood star.

Right after Brad and Nicole's relationship went public after they were seen jetting off on vacation to South France, it was also revealed that the 27-year-old model is still married and currently engaged in an "open relationship" with Roland Mary.

Nicole has been married to the 68-year-old German restauranteur for eight years now and shares a 7-year-old son.

"They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,'" a source told the Daily Mail.

"Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy," the source added.

Now, it seems like Mr Mary is aware that his wife and her famous boyfriend has been making headlines recently, so he decided to jump in the bandwagon and cash in on Brad's popularity.

It turns out since the outing of Brad and Nicole's relationship, one of Mary's restaurants started serving the wine created by Brad and his 45-year-old ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

According to Page Six, Mary's restaurant called "Borchardt" is considered one of Berlin's hot sport is now serving the couple's wine called Château Miraval Rosé Provence.

In the photos obtained by the news outlet, the menu states that it is the Borchardt's new offering.

"For lunch, we offer you this exceptional wine by the glass," the menu reads.

The Château Miraval Rosé Provence is the collaboration of Brad and Angelina with the renowned Perrin family. As the name implies, the wine is produced from the BradGelina's Château Miraval estate. It is located in the ancient village of Correns, at the heart of Provence.

The ex-couple purchased the castle and vineyard 2011, and it is also the place where they tied the knot in 2014. The said estate is also included in the ongoing property contention as part of Brad and Angelina's divorce proceedings.

When they first offered the vintage rose wine in 2012, it was a huge success. The first 6,000 bottles were sold out in just a few hours and created a huge demand from buyers.

According to reports, The Château Miraval Rosé Provence also received recognition. In 2013, it placed 84th on the Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines.

Wine enthusiasts described the Miraval Rosé Provence as "a light, pure, steely style, with a rose petal and strawberry core, featuring white cherry notes backed by savory and stony hints on the finish."

READ MORE: Greedy Kardashians: KUWTK Cancelled After Network Refuses MASSIVE Pay Demands?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles