Greedy Kardashians: KUWTK Cancelled After Network Refuses MASSIVE Pay Demands?

Earlier this week, the Kardashians decided to make an end of an era by finally concluding their 14-year-old reality TV show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." But rumor has it that the Kardashian-Jenner crew was forced after their mother network refused to give in to their increases salary demands.

Kim Kardashian broke the news in a heartfelt Instagram post and expressed gratitude to the fans who followed their journey after 20 seasons. The 39-year-old reality TV star did not disclose why the family decided to end the show, which will have its final season by 2021.

It turns out that it has been a "business as usual" deal between the Kardashians and their mother network, E!

Apparently, the high profile cast composed of Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Scott Disick demanded the network to increase their rumored $150 million per five-season contracts.

According to "Page Six," E! could not cater to the family's demands as the network's parent company, NBC Universal, suffered a major financial crisis since the beginning of the coronavirus global pandemic.

Sources claim that the Kardashian-Jenner crew are demanding to get a paycheque increase for their next contract, but they failed to come to an agreement not only because they are experiencing a financial crisis, but also because "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is also not performing well in the rating game.

During the earlier days of the reality show, KUWTK has attracted tons of viewers and reached its peak three years later, during the season 4 finale, which got an average of 4.8 million viewers.

However, the most recent season only got recorded one million viewers during the premiere earlier this year. The most talked-about episode featuring a catfight between Kim and 41-year-old Kourtney only got 871,000 to 910,000 viewers despite being a trending social media topic. The 18th season was recently cut short due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The rumors on the paycheck increase rejection came after the family's "momager" Kris Jenner set the record straight that there is no drama behind their decision to end the show.

Speaking to "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," the 64-year-old matriarch said the whole family felt it is the right time to end the show.

"I think the number 20, well, it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time," Kris said.

The momager added that they want to take the time to slow down a bit and figure out their next step.

During the same interview, Mommy Kris revealed that among her six children, the 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian is the one who took the decision badly. Khloe is said to be devastated to say goodbye to the show, which started when she was only 23.

"I think Khloe is probably the one who's taking it the hardest and really hasn't stopped crying since we announced," Kris told Ryan Seacrest.

