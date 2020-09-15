Demi Lovato Claps Back On Nasty Rumors Linking Her Fiance to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato got no time for haters and will not let online trolls ruin her relationship with fiance, Max Ehrich. The singer recently took to social media to savagely respond to people trying to link her fiance to Selena Gomez and other female personalities.

It all started when Twitter users maliciously collected and posted screen captures of Max Ehrich snooping around several female artists' social media accounts, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Bella Hadid.

In one screenshot from Selena's live Instagram session, the 29-year-old actor commented, "MARRY ME," while he commented "my wife" in one of Ariana's IG photos. All of these social media flirtings happened while he was still single and ready to mingle.

The Twitter users spreading these screenshots are labeled Ehrich as a "creep" and a "clout chaser."

The resurfaced social media comments seem to have reached Demi Lovato's attention, making the 28-year-old singer fume and responded to what she referred to as "fake" and "doctored" evidenced.

In a series of Instagram story entries on Monday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer called out those people trying to spread the screenshots featuring her fiance gushing over her former BFF, Selena Gomez, and other women.

"It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other," Demi wrote.

"If women have conflict, that's between them, NOT YOU. Secondly, don't y'all have more important sh*t to write about in 2020???," she added.

The singer then challenged the tabloid pages to mention Breonna Taylor's name every time they write something about her.

"I challenge any tabloid that dares to type my name to mention Breonna Taylor and the fact that her murderers still haven't been arrested. WRITE ABOUT THAT," Demi continued.

In her second-page rant, the singer realized that what she just said was rude and tried to understand that people have different ways of coping with what is happening to the world, particularly the coronavirus global pandemic.

"And I don't wanna look at what's really happening in the world either, but WE HAVE TO. Yes, it's easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the sh*t out of us all, but it's only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER," Demi wrote.

And for her final message, the "Skyscraper" hitmaker encourage online users to be matured enough and use their time writing about what matters.

"So while on one hand I understand and have compassion for those who are so horrified at the reality of 2020 that they gotta distract themselves with doctored images in order to not focus on how bad these times are, but on the other hand, if you aren't 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please," Demi concluded.

Demi and Max started dating in March 2020 and got engaged in July. The couple confirmed their engagement through an Instagram post showing how Max got down on one knee while at the beach.

