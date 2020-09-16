Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Rekindled Romance for Baby No.4?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may no longer be romantically connected to each other, but it looks like they are keen on putting their "co-parenting relationship" to the next level.

After nine years of dating and three children later, Kourtney and Scott decided to call off their relationship for good. While they are no longer living together, the couple managed to maintain a good relationship with their children, namely Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and 5-year-old Reign.

Since then, Kourtney and Scott had their respective relationship, but none of it laster. Just recently, the 37-year-old socialite broke up with his 22-year-old model girlfriend, Sofia Richie. After finally leaving Lionel Richie's daughter, it looks like Scott is back in Kourtney's arms.

Baby No. 4?

In the new trailer of "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" season 19, the famous siblings hinted that Kourtney and Scott might have gotten back together and planning on expanding their family. Yay!

The reality TV show may be ending soon, but it looks like the ending will give birth to a new Kardashian baby. It is after the latest season teaser clip hints about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are looking forward to having baby number four.

Speaking in what appears to be a family party, Kim Kardashian told her elder sister Kourtney: "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number four.'"

"Is that serious? I want to know," Kim quizzed the "Poosh" founder.

The family's "momager," Kris Jenner, jumped in the conversation and asked the million-dollar question everyone is dying to know.

"Are you pregnant?" Kris asked Kourtney.

The scene then focused on Kourtney and Scott, who just gave Kim and Kris a poker face look. Guess there is only one way to find out, by streaming KUWTK's season premiere, which will drop on September 17, 2020.

Khloe and Tristan's Relationship Status

Aside from Kourtney and Scott's possible baby, the season teaser also gave fans a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's journey to getting back together and the whole family's struggle the coronavirus global pandemic.

At one point, Khloe and Tristan appear to be having a heart-to-heart talk where the "Good American" founder seems to be having doubts about whether to entertain a romantic relationship with the NBA star once again.

"One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you're gonna turn into, like, the old Tristan again," Khloe told Tristan.

The couple had a messy breakup in 2019 when the 29-year-old NBA player had a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Khloe and Tristan shares their two-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Kardashian COVID-19 Scare

Surprisingly, the Kardashian-Jenner family also experienced their COVID-19 scare as the trailer shows Kim expressing concern over the "very sick" Khloe.

At one point, the 37-year-old Khloe could be seen coughing horribly in the bedroom, while in another shot, Khloe is getting tested for coronavirus.





