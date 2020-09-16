Ray J Blindsided Princess Love? The Heartbreaking Way She Found Out About the Divorce

An interesting turn of events for Kim Kardashian's former boyfriend, Ray J, and his ongoing divorce.

On Monday, Ray J filed for divorce from his wife just months after Princess Love requested to dismiss it in July after the initial filing in May.

The two have been married since 2016 and share two kids together, 2-year-old Melody and 8-month-old Epik.

However, according to The Shade Room, the divorce filing came as a surprise to Princess.

Their source confirmed that she only found out that the "One Wish" singer was leaving her from social media. They added that Princess was under the impression that they were working on their marriage for their children.

Though it came as a surprise for her, Princess Love has been reportedly ready to go on with the divorce since the last time she filed.

Their insider further claims that Princess hasn't heard from Ray J since she found out about the divorce papers, as the singer wouldn't want to return any of her texts or calls.

One commenter on The Shade Room's post said, "She should've never dismissed in court. He petty as hell. He is such a child. Convinced her to stay so he can be the one to divorce HER lol."

Another suggested, "When will people realize you can't fix stuff for the kids? You have to fix it for you all, or it's not going to work."

While one commented, "She tried to leave him, He begged her back now he is trying to divorce her Lowkey without her knowing!!! the narcissist."

As mentioned earlier, this wasn't the first time they called off their marriage.

In May, the "Love & Hip Hop" star filed a dismissal of her divorce from Ray J two months after initially seeking to end their marriage legally.

According to their representative during the filing, "It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J, and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation."

Then in July, the 39-year-old said in a virtual press conference that he was "back with the kids."

Ray J even called it a blessing that the family could be together to celebrate their child Melody's second birthday in May.

"That's a good start for us, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great b-day. Through all of that, we can listen and understand each other. Right now, we're just locked in with the parenting. God is good."

Fast forward to September, the 39-year-old spoke to Entertainment Tonight to say that he "hasn't had a chance to sit back and think about it."

"You know, I love her, and I love my babies, and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her."

He shared. "I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

He further added that while he would accept if Princess Love would move on to someone, he's not closing their door on possibly working on their marriage once more.

After all, Princess Love and Ray J have done it before.

