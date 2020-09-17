Nicki Minaj Victory: Judge Rules In Rapper's Favor In Tracy Chapman Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj landed herself a win after a judge rules her favor in her copyright battle against Tracy Chapman.

According to Variety, US district judge Virginia A. Phillips doesn't think that the "Super Bass" hitmaker commit any copyright infringement by developing Chapman's hit song "Baby Can I Hold You." This was before Minaj reportedly asked her permission to use some of the elements on her music.

The judge believes that "Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license."

"A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry."

The 37-year-old rapper created the song "Sorry" and had lyrics and melody borrowed from Tracy Chapman's "Baby Can I Hold You."

The 10-time Grammy nominee's initial intention was to add the track on her "Queen" album, which was released in 2018.

Minaj's request to sample the song was numerously turned down by Chapman, who claimed to have a blanket policy against granting it.

Later on, a leaked version of "Sorry" was being played by Funkmaster Flex, and part of the track was even used on "The Breakfast Club." It then became a song that was widely available online.

Minaj confirmed sending Flex a message on Instagram about the song but later denied sending it.

She testified, "I had a change of heart. I never sent the recording."

Flex also said that he got the audio from a "blogger" and not Nicki Minaj.

Prior to Judge Phillips' ruling, Minaj claimed that the lawsuit was not justifiable because she didn't release the song "Sorry" for the money and didn't even control whoever leaked it online.

Chapman's lawsuit sought damages and an order to prevent Minaj and her team from releasing the song.

Court documents revealed that Chapman isn't the copyright owner in the issue, which means it "lacks standing to bring the claims alleged in the Complaint."

According to Nicki Minaj and her representatives, they didn't give out the audio to anybody. Her lawyers argue that musicians should be given the freedom to use different beats and melodies before deciding if the song's result sounds similar to others.

Judge Phillips also believes that ruling in Tracy Chapman's favor would "impose a financial and administrative burden so early in the creative process that all but the most well-funded creators would be forced to abandon their visions at the outset."

She also ruled Nicki Minaj was protected under the "fair use" doctrine.

Though Minaj is free, a dispute remains about whether she infringed on Tracy Chapman's song with Flex being sent. However, Judge Phillips ruled that the argument would have to go through a jury.

