Not Nicole Poturalski's Fault, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Will Never Reconcile Because of One Thing

Everybody should stop blaming Brad Pitt's new girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski.

It may also be the time to stop forcing Pitt to reconcile with former wife, Angelina Jolie.

A source told Us Weekly that one of their kids was the reason the "Ad Astra" have some kind of resentment towards the "Maleficent" star.

"Angelina once allegedly told her son Pax that Brad was never in favor of her adopting him and had even gotten quite angry when she did."

One of the main reasons why he didn't want Pax, who was three at the time, was because the kid didn't know how to speak English.

"It's harmed his and Brad's relationship, though Brad denied having said that specifically."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship with their eldest son, Maddox, isn't also great.

Maddox is known to be #TeamAngelina since the beginning and have always been protective of her.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been battling it in court for years after the actress filed for divorce in 2016 for irreconcilable differences.

Recently, the "Tomb Raider" star asked the court to remove the private judge overseeing their divorce, as the judge failed to disclose that he has business connections with Pitt's lawyers.

If the two can't reach a deal, they will be forced to face off in court in October.

The custody hearing will involve Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's minor kids, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Meanwhile, Maddox's eldest son is already considered an adult, so the custody order will not apply to him.

The New Power Couple?

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's relationship came after reports that Pitt and his former wife, Angelina Jolie, are still fighting in court over their children's custody and support.

Though their relationship hasn't hit the media until last month, numerous sources confirmed that Pitt and Poturalski have been dating for almost nine months.

Nicole Poturalski hasn't been spotted with her new beau, but the pair is going strong according to several reports.

They are keeping things casual as Pitt and Poturalski are said to be spending most of their time in Los Angeles together.

An insider told Us Weekly, "It's currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole's not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops."

"Nicole is there a lot for work. That's where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been."

The Daily Mail previously broke the story that Poturalski is still married to German businessman Roland Mary.

According to Mary, they have an open relationship, and he isn't jealous of her romance with the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor.

It is also said that the blonde beauty met the A-list hunk while he was visiting one of Mary's restaurants during the press tour of his movie.

A source dished out to the publication, saying, "They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage.' He has been married several times and has five children."

The source added that Mary didn't want to attract any negativity, including jealousy.

