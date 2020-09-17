Kanye West Canceled: Twitter Suspend Rapper's Account After GROSS Act

While Kim Kardashian went on a 24-hour "Instagram Freeze" to call out Facebook's hate speech and misinformation, her husband, Kanye West got temporarily suspended after another scandalous Twitter rant.

On Wednesday, the rapper and presidential candidate once again took to Twitter and used the social media platform to express his disappointment on some things. Kanye's new Twitter rant started when he revealed that he would not release another album until he is done with his contracts with Universal Music Group and Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

It was followed up by a shot against his former proteges, Drake and J.Cole. Kanye demanded a public apology from both artists, who seemingly dissed him in some of their songs.

A few hours later, the 43-year-old rapper is back on Twitter firing left and write claims about the music-related business contracts. One of which includes his conversation with a Forbes journalist, which exposed his phone number. According to reports, Kanye also urged his followers to call the number on the screenshot.

As per Twitter rules, the micro-blogging site prohibits sharing a person's private details, as it is considered a violation of one's privacy. A Twitter spokesperson told Mirror that what Kanye did is a clear violation of the rule, but did not elaborate on the consequences he might face for breaking such policy.

"The first time you violate this policy, we will require you to remove this content. We will also temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet again," Twitter's private information policy states.

"If you violate this policy again after your first warning, your account will be permanently suspended," the rules added.

A few hours after Kanye's massive Twitter rant, former NBA player Rick Fox and right-wing commentator Candace Owens announced that the "Jesus is King" artist account got temporarily suspended.

"Kanye wanted me to let everyone know that his Twitter account has been locked out by the Twitter Gods," Candace Owens wrote.

"My friend @kanyewest wants you all to know that he was kicked off of @Twitter for 12 hours," Rick Fox added.

As of writing, Kanye's Twitter account is already back, but some of his tweets, including the one with the phone number, has been taken down. It is not clear if the rapper deleted it or Twitter removed it. But the original post was replaced by a note saying it violated some Twitter rules.

Aside from exposing the journalist's personal details, Kanye West's Twitter rant also include a clip urinating on a Grammy Award.

In the video, the trophy could be seen inside a toilet bowl as someone, which is assumed to be the rapper, is aiming a stream of urine at the precious Grammy award.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," Kanye wrote alongside the clip.

While the person peeing on the trophy was not seen, the clip shows that culprit was wearing a pair of white Yeezy, founded by Kanye himself.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Rekindled Romance for Baby No.4?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles