Spineless Coward! LeBron James Gets Slammed by UFC Fighter Amid Protests

UFC fighter Colby Covington slammed LeBron James and other "woke athletes" for criticizing US President Donald Trump.

The welterweight contender wasted no time after his victory against Tyron Woodley during the UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Saturday, as he took aim at the NBA superstar.

Colby Covington Castigated LeBron James and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden

In his post-fight interview, the 32-year-old American fighter dedicated his win to the front-liners during the pandemic, the police and military before calling LeBron a "spineless coward."

"I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there. This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I'm sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James," Covington stated.

Colby also lashed out at the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and claimed that Trump can beat him in the national election by a "landslide."

"Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3rd when Donald Trump gets his hands on Sleepy Joe. That's going to be a landslide," he furthered in the interview.

LeBron James on Police Brutality and Racism in America

For the past months, the four-time MVP has been vocal about his stance with regards to the current administration, as well as social and humanitarian issues.

Following the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, LeBron spoke in protest against police brutality, social injustices and racism in the United States. He has also shared how his family has experienced discrimination in the past.

As the NBA season resumed last July, the 35-year-old athlete joined his Los Angeles Lakers team as they paid tribute to the victims of social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem and wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers

President Donald Trump Is Not Supporting NBA Players

However, Trump criticized the athletes and pointed out that their behavior was "not acceptable."

"Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!" Trump mentioned in a tweet.

Aside from this, the U.S. president also declared that he would boycott NBA games following the players' protest.

Meanwhile, being one of Trump's biggest critics, the Lakers superstar reacted and mentioned that the basketball community would not be sad "about losing his viewership."

In addition, LeBron encouraged people to participate in the national election and use it as an opportunity to vote for "change."

"I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter their sides, see what leadership that we have at the top of our country and understand that November is right around the corner, and it's a big moment for us as Americans," James said.

The basketball icon was also spotted sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat parody but with "Great Again" crossed out. The said had instead stated: "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

