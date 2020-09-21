Emmys 2020 Misfortune: Giuliana Rancic, Vivica Fox Tested Positive for COVID-19

It's weird to watch an award show without red carpet correspondents Giuliana Rancic and Vivica Fox.

According to reports, the duo, who was supposed to cover the virtual 2020 Emmy Awards show, pulled out from the virtual event.

"As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly," Rancic started off her statement.

She posted a lengthy explanation on her Instagram as to why she was missing in action from Sunday night's red-carpet event.

"But, unfortunately, this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBC Universal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19."

The E! News host learned that she was positive for the coronavirus as she prepared to travel for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Unfortunately, her husband, Bill, and son, Duke, also tested positive.

They are all isolating at their house and are "all doing well and taking care of each other," following the devastating results.

Though she's not happy with the diagnosis, Giuliana Rancic said she's grateful to receive the COVID-19 before heading to the prestigious ceremony.

"As much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

The 46-year-old star then advised her followers to protect themselves and the people surrounding them, adding that she will see everyone on the next red-carpet event.

"So please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together."

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox said in a statement that indeed these are challenging times, it's important to follow health and safety rules to protect each other.

Fox said she is isolating at her house with an "abundance of caution."

Following their test results, Brad Goreski and Nina Parker took over for Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox.

Early this week, Rancic and Fox were announced as the co-hosts of the Emmy Awards pre-show and were supposed to interview nominees leading up to the broadcast of the virtual Emmys.

Goreski and Parker hosted E! 's countdown before "Live from the Red Carpet," together with "Orange Is the New Black" star Laverne Cox.

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 72nd Emmy Awards Ceremony.

There were many surprises on the ceremony, including a virtual "half" reunion of the cast of "Friends."

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox were all present when Aniston was up for best actress.

While the "Morning Show" star chatted with Kimmel in one segment, a familiar figure was spotted into the shot.

"Oh! Courteney's there?" Kimmel asked, who played Rachel's roommate Monica for a decade on "Friends."

"Of course I'm here, we live together!" replied Cox.

"Yeah, we've been roommates since 1994, Jimmy, hello?" added Aniston, referring to the year Friends launched.

Later on, another figure made an appearance, Phoebe.

Asking in disbelief, Kimmel said, "Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?" Kudrow responded with, "Yeah? Where else would I live?"

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus WILD: Singer Says Being Single Gives Her More Time to Strip

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles