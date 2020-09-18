Miley Cyrus WILD: Singer Says Being Single Gives Her More Time to Strip

Miley Cyrus shocked fans when she posed nude on Instagram this week and even credited her relationship status that she gets to do things like this again.

The 27-year-old Disney alum wrapped her arms around herself and bit her lip as she stood in front of the camera for a series of posts on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video, "being single means having more time alone to video myself stripped naked to Joan Jett."

She also had videos with the caption, "Hard days and night" and "Do you wanna touch?"

But the videos that was uploaded on her Instagram account showed her dancing for the camera. She showed off her chiseled midsection, cutting off her head from the view.

In one shot, Cyrus unbuttoned her leather pants for a seductive striptease as she swayed her hips back and forth.

The video later transitioned into a shot of Miley Cyrus sat down as she ran her hands through her choppy hair.

The "When I Look At You" singer's smoldered gaze remained locked on the screen as she further moved her body to the music before crossing her arms in front of her body to lift her top.

Then on the next clip, Miley Cyrus was seen as entirely topless as she seductively bit her lip.

She sat in front of the camera, then quickly turned to face the lens as she directly flashed her bare chest to her audience.

Thankfully, she could cover her front with her arms to violate Instagram's no-nudity guidelines.

However, she just had to show off a bit of a side view of her bossoms that leave little to the imagination.

The post garnered over 350,000 likes and had over 5,000 comments. People flocked to the comments section of the post.

"The most perfect woman in the universe," one fan praised.

"An absolute queen," another said.

Her sexy videos comes a month after Miley Cyrus and her 23-year-old Australian beau Cody Simpson separated after ten months of dating.

Though the "Hannah Montana" star revealed they are still "friends," they are currently working on themselves to become the people they want to be.

Her breakup from Simpson also came after it was reported that Miley Cyrus' former husband, Liam Hemsworth, was hurt that she quickly moved on from their split.

In 2019, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced that they were divorcing after a year of marriage and about ten years of on-again, off-again relationship.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, "Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. Their split really hurt him."

They added, "Miley and Liam haven't talked much since their divorce. Liam was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up."

Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter before her high-profile relationship with Simpson.

Meanwhile, fans are concerned about Cyrus' mental health. She isn't crying over her breakup, but most of her posts are what fans think are "a desperate cry for help."

This wasn't the first time Cyrus has acted out. Who could ever forget her "Wrecking Ball" era?

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Victory: Judge Rules In Rapper's Favor In Tracy Chapman Copyright Dispute

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles