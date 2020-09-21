Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Himself After Emmys 2020 Defeat

Jimmy Kimmel failed to draw laughs during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards after he chose the wrong venue to make an insensitive joke.

On Sunday, the Emmy Awards officially kicked off its main event by presenting the major awards nominees for who were on standby in their homes. The virtual ceremony marked the first time Emmys chose not to publicly hold the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences pushed through with Kimmel as their host after previously leading it in 2012 and 2016.

Although Kimmel was definitely a solid choice to host the Emmys 2020, the 52-year-old comedian disappointed the viewers when he cracked a joke about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) and John Oliver.

After learning that his "Jimmy Kimmel Live" lost the Outstanding Variety Talk Series to HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Kimmel quipped an unreasonable remark.

"Congratulations again to John Oliver, I will be reporting him to I.C.E.," Kimmel said.

After Sunday's result, Oliver's show has now beaten Kimmel's for the fifth consecutive year. Although losing can really cause dismay to some, Kimmel's unprofessionalism truly hit him back.

Because of his statement, netizens called him out for his "white privilege."

Netizens Slammed Kimmel

Of course, the joke did not impress netizens, especially amid reports about immigrant women in a Georgia facility allegedly suffering from "mass hysterectomies."

"The amount of white privilege it took for jimmy kimmel to get up on stage at a nationally televised event and make a joke about ice and have not one tell him that that isn't okay, is absolutely astonishing to me," one Twitter user said in disbelief.

Another one hit him back with a joke and wrote, "Happy Hispanic Heritage Month from the # Emmy's where the only Latinx representation we got was Count von Count ft. Lin Manual [and] America Ferrera presenting an award and Jimmy Kimmel's tasteless and hurtful I.C.E. joke."

Most of the commenters pointed out how they did not find Kimmel funny at all. Instead, the host ruined the award show they hoped to enjoy.

Meanwhile, another netizen noted how I.C.E is currently tearing families apart. With that said, the user said she does not get how Kimmel can make such a joke during one of the biggest awards shows.

What's With I.C.E.?

One week before the Emmys 2020, a whistleblower filed a complaint to the Department of Homeland Security and revealed that "mass hysterectomies" were performed on immigrant women.

The whistleblower, Dawn Wooten, is a former nurse who worked at Irwin County Detention Center. Hence, her statement sound accurate and valid.

A hysterectomy is a process of removing a woman's uterus out of her body. Once it happens, she could no longer conceive again.

Furthermore, Wooten also stated in the document that, while some women may really require hysterectomies, everybody's uterus cannot be that bad.

Wooten then disclosed how an unidentified doctor outside the detention center performed a "high rate of hysterectomies." Unfortunately, many women did not understand why they underwent the procedure.

"Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy - just about everybody," Wooten said. "He's even taken out the wrong ovary on a young lady."

Meanwhile, I.C.E. debunked the claims and said in a statement that they only referred two women to an outside gynecologist for hysterectomies in the past two years.

