Disrespectful! Fans Slam Emmys 2020 After Snubbing Kobe Bryant, Other Stars

The 72nd Emmy Awards is under hot water after snubbing Kobe Bryant and a few other late actors and artists in its In Memoriam segment.

The Emmys 2020 did not only celebrate the achievements of primetime TV, but it also honored the celebrities who have passed away in the entertainment industry this year.

The 23-year-old music artist H.E.R. gave a powerful performance through her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" by Prince at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

During her four-minute long memorial, a photo montage of Regis Philbin, veteran comedian Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas, "Glee" star Naya Rivera and "Black Panther" lead Chadwick Boseman appeared on the screen to pay tribute to their legacy and contribution to the industry.

Fans Slam Emmy 2020 for Excluding Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston and Nick Cordero

Unfortunately, social media users were left dismayed that the Emmys failed to include Kelly Preston, Canadian actor Nick Cordero and NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the memorial segment.

One fan took to Twitter to call out the prestigious ceremony for ignoring the "BlueBloods" actor.

"Hey, @TheEmmys on @ABCNetwork. Why wasn't @iamNickCordero included in your #InMemoriam? He was on TV shows like @BlueBloods_CBS and @nbcsvu. Plus he died from #COVID19. Disappointed at the #Emmys #NickCordero."

Another user pointed out the ceremony excluded some of the brightest stars in Hollywood, including the three-time Emmy nominee Kenny Rogers.

Although Kobe Bryant is an athlete and not an actor, an individual insisted that the Los Angeles Lakers star deserves to be included at the memorial segment since he is considered an entertainment icon and an Oscar winner.

"How did the #Emmys2020 missed #KobeBryant in their list of artists that passed the way. The man was an artist that actually won an Oscar, the most prestigious award. @TheEmmys @jimmykimmel," the fan wrote.

Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston and Nick Cordero

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old Kobe passed away in a tragic helicopter crash alongside her daughter Gianna and seven other passengers in Calabasas, California.

Both Kobe and her daughter were given a public memorial at the Staples Center, where he played during his basketball career.

Meanwhile, the "Jerry Maguire" star, Preston, died last July after her secret two-year battle with breast cancer. The 57-year-old actress was survived by her husband, John Travolta, and their 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin.

At the time, a family representative mentioned that the actress had been sick for quite "some time and chose to "keep her fight private.

In the same month, the Broadway industry was shaken after Nick passed away at the age of 41.

According to previous reports, the Canadian actor died after suffering from COVID-19 despite no underlying health conditions.

He was survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son Elvis.

In a statement, Kloots mentioned that the "Mob Town" actor was "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

