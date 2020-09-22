Prince Charles Heartbreak: Royal Warns About Next Crisis More Dangerous Than COVID-19

Prince Charles spoke about the devastating effects of climate change and warned about its impact as compared to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old royal, who has been a passionate environmental activist for decades now, delivered a powerful speech during the virtual opening of Climate Week in New York.

Prince Charles Calls for "Swift Action" Against Climate Crisis

In a message recorded from his Birkhall residence in Balmoral estate, the Prince of Wales pointed out that all nations need to act fast to resolve the climate change crisis.

"Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for... a more sustainable and inclusive future," Prince Charles stated.

In addition, the senior royal explained that the ongoing pandemic should serve as a warning for what he believes would be a more severe and intense catastrophe in the future.

"[The environmental] crisis has been with us for far too many years-decried, denigrated, and denied," he continued. "It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic... The global pandemic is a wake-up call we simply cannot afford to ignore."

To recall, during the onset of the health crisis, the royal tested positive for coronavirus. He was then required to undergo self-quarantine at Balmoral.

Duchess Camilla, on the other hand, tested negative from the dreaded virus but was also required to observe self-isolation.

The Prine of Wales displayed mild symptoms, but he was able to recover and now remains in good health.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," Clarence House mentioned in a statement.

The Prince of Wales Calls for "Global Alliance"

Furthermore, Prince Charles mentioned how "billions of people" are looking for united action "to right the balance of this planet" that has been rashly disrupted.

In the end, he encouraged the government and business leaders to build a "global alliance" that would help "overcome the perverse obstacles" and restore the natural world.

On the other hand, Express.co.uk noted how Prince Charles was emotional during the speech.

Body language analyst and author Judi James explained to the outlet that the senior royal illustrated "a strong emotion" but showed "sadness" and "huge regret."

James also compared the Prince of Wales to the renowned British broadcaster and natural historian David Attenboroug, famous for the nine-part Life series.

"There's some profound channeling of David Attenborough in the style of the Prince's delivery, suggesting some strong admiration for the environmental expert," James explained.

The body expert went on and cited his difference with his son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, as well as the young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"Rather than reflecting the overt displays of passion from the likes of his own son Harry and wife Meghan, or the fizzing anger of environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, Charles, like Attenborough, stands almost to attention here, sporting the slightly ruffled look of academia, with his soft tailored suit and his slightly wonky tie."

