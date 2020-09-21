Zendaya Bags Monumental Win in Emmys 2020

Zendaya hit two birds with one stone during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The California-born actress, who just turned 24 years old a few weeks ago, received her first career nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. It was for her superb portrayal of the protagonist Rue Bennett in HBO's "Euphoria."

Youngest Winner of Lead Actress Award in a Drama Series

After a long wait, the former Disney star won the award in Emmys 2020, beating other contenders such as Jennifer Aniston for "The Morning Show," Olivia Coleman for "The Crown," Laura Linney for "Ozark," and actresses Jodi Comer and Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve."

Interestingly, Zendaya did not just win a huge award, but she also made history as the youngest to bag the lead actress in a drama series. She surpassed the record set by fellow nominee Jodie Comer last year, who won it at the age of 26.

During the virtual ceremony, "The Greatest Showman" actress wore a shining black velvet bandeau halter cropped top paired with a polka-dot balloon skirt by Giorgio Armani Privé.

The actress had the best winning reaction, as she looked totally surprised while Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned her name.

In her speech, the Disney alum thanked her family, fellow nominees, as well as the cast and crew of the teen drama series who was with her during her acceptance speech.

She went on and sent a positive message to her fans and the youth by commending their brave stance against social and humanitarian injustices.

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there," she said. "I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you, and yeah, thank you so, so much! This is-whoa, okay, thank you!"

Zendaya's Fans Celebrate on Twitter

Fans and fellow celebrities took to Twitter to show their support for the first time Emmy winner.

"Euphoria" co-star Storm Reid wrote, "CONGRATS TO MY BIG SIS @Zendaya," while the "Big Little Lies" actress Reese Witherspoon praised the 24-year-old star for her "outstanding" performance.

"So happy for you @Zendaya!! Your performance in #Euphoria si outstanding," she wrote.

Singer-songwriter Kelani, who is also an Oakland, California native like the "Shake It Up" actress, was thrilled for her achievement.

"I KNOW THATS RIGHT OAKLAND CALIFORNIA @Zendaya. THAT'S MY MF SISTER YUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH."

Meanwhile, fans also showed their love and support for Zendaya on social media.

"@Zendaya So happy and proud of you! Enjoy this moment because it smells like success to all of your fans. I enjoyed seeing your family and team being so supportive and the immense joy that you radiated. Well deserved and congratulations again, Queen!!!" one user wrote.

On the other hand, an eagle-eyed fan also noticed that the Emmy Award winner changed her profile photo and made herself a meme.

"ZENDAYA CHANGING HER PROFILE PIC ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER TO THIS I LOVE HER SO MUCH."

