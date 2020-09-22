Cardi B Offset Divorce a PR Stunt? 'Wap' Singer Fires Back Against Allegations

After dropping a major plot twist with her relationship with Offset, Cardi B claps back on rumors that she is only filing divorce to get attention.

Last week, Cardi B surprised her fans after revealing that she and her rapper husband decided to call it quits. She already filed a divorce to terminate their relationship legally.

While the "WAP" hitmaker cited an "irretrievably broken" relationship with "no prospect for reconciliation" as the culprit of divorce, many people still claim that their marriage reached divorce due to Offset's repeated cheating. Rumor also has it that the 28-year-old rapper has impregnated another woman.

Cardi B already debunked all these rumors, but it looks like controversies won't stop hunting the rapper.

The 27-year-old rapper recently claps back on a conspiracy theory suggesting that her divorce with Offset is just a mere publicity stunt.

In an Instagram live session on Monday, Cardi B shut down the claims that she is only using the divorce to promote her new record.

"I want to address another bullsh*t that I heard. A blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. You think I'm going to pay a lawyer twenty thousand fucking dollars?" Cardi B said.

"They're like, 'I just find this so funny, that Cardi's getting a divorce around the time that she got a record out,'" she added.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained that "Me Gusta" is not hers but Anitta's record, so she is not getting a huge part for the song's sales.

Cardi B argues that she would never put the father of her 2-year-old daughter to shame so that she can get attention from people.

"You mean to tell me that I'm going to let my child's father go through scrutiny... I get along with his mother very well," Cardi said.

Furthermore, the rapper fires back, saying she doesn't need any more attention as she has massive social media followers and a record-breaking song.

"You think I'm going to do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention?" Cardi B asked.

"You don't see that I have millions of fucking followers? Do you see that I've got the number one song in the fucking world? Why do I need attention?" she added.

Defending Offset

Based on the court documents obtained by USA Today, Cardi B is seeking to get legal and primary custody of their daughter. She is also demanding to settle both child support and legal fees from the divorce case and get an equal division of their marital asset aside from child custody.

A source recently told Page Six that Cardi B would like to defend her baby daddy from rumors that Offset expects a child from another woman.

The source said that the rapper wants to have a peaceful settlement with Offset and even amended the documents upon realizing that she initially filed primary custody for Kulture.

"She wants them both to have custody and to co-parent. She's not requesting spousal support or child support. She wants everything to be super amicable," the source added.

