Netflix Trouble: Parents Association Demands Investigation After 'Cuties' Controversy

The controversial film "Cuties" continues to drag down Netflix, as a parents association finally took a massive step against its broadcast.

The Parents Television Council (PTC) finally called on President Donald Trump to instruct the Department of Justice to look into Netflix and the film "Cuties."

The inappropriate program allegedly sexually exploited children and portrayed kds in a sexualized manner.

According to PTC president Tim Winter, the inappropriate show caused concerned parents to call the French film as something that "graphically and grotesquely sexualized children."

As part of their move, the group wrote a letter addressed to Missouri's Sen. Josh Hawley last week. PTC urged them to order Department to Justice to investigate Netflix.

"Mr. President, more than 30 members of Congress have now spoken out against 'Cuties,' and many have called for Congressional hearings or an investigation. But the problem with sexualizing children on Netflix runs deeper than just 'Cuties,'" Winter penned, as seen on the publicized letter in a press release.

Furthermore, the group pointed out how the show creates a strong link between sexualized media and the prolonged problem about children's sexual exploitation.

To support their claims, Winter cited recent similar events, including the U.S. Marshals' rescue operation of more than 70 children who almost became victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking.

"Please instruct your Attorney General to investigate Netflix to protect children from sexualization and exploitation," Winter went on.

Meanwhile, PTC asked for more support by putting a "cc" to senators who also have spoken out against the film.

Senator Tom Cotton, Representative Jim Banks, and Representative Tulsi Gabbard -- among others -- joined the worried parents on social media.

This widespread appeal prompted the creation of a petition on Change.org, urging Netflix users to cancel their subscriptions over "Cuties" and any other films and series on the streaming service "that exploits children and creates a disturbing vibe."

Over 658,000 people have already signed it, a few hundred thousand away from its 1 million goal.

Netflix Defended 'Cuties'

Before its official release, Netflix and "Cuties" already received backlash due to its controversial promotional poster. On the said print, young cast members can be seen posing provocatively while wearing revealing costumes.

Netflix, for its part, defended the film and reasoned out that it is a "social commentary against the sexualization of young children ... a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up."

At the same time, it issued an apology for the disturbing images it used to market the film.

"We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We've now updated the pictures and description," Netflix wrote on Twitter last month.

Previously, the movie's description on the platform reads: "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions."

After the backlash, the description of "Cuties" on Netflix now reads: "Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family's traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew."

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Fail: Music Mogul Loses $1 Million in Shocking Deal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles