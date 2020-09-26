Depp Shock: Johnny Depp Drops Truth Bomb About 'Captain Jack Sparrow' Role

Can you imagine what would the "Pirates of the Caribbean" look like without Captain Jack Sparrow?

Sure enough, "Pirates of the Caribbean" would not get the success it enjoys now if not for Johnny Depp and his role.

However, the actor himself revealed that he almost did not accept the role since the details about the franchise, at that time, were uncertain.

Before the film's production started, the creators of the award-winning franchise faced a lot of difficulties.

Although Disney wanted to get their first blockbuster franchise up in the air, they only had the name of the film, which they got from their theme-park ride.

This caused Depp to be reluctant to board on the "Pirates of the Caribbean" deck, and he almost did not accept the offer.

During his interview with SreenSlam to promote the "Curse of the Black Pearl," the 57-year-old actor disclosed the details about his "reservations" before joining the film.

"Initially, when they came to me it was just the name - Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, of course, the memory of the theme park ride," he recalled. "There was no concept at that time - or at least nothing that they said to me," Depp shared.

Because he only got little details about the film, he chose to wait for a while at first to see how the creators would do it.

Despite these concerns, Depp finally learned who was writing and directing the first installment of the franchise. After which, he agreed to work on the film.

"And when I heard that they had Ted Elliott and Terry Rossio on to write it - the guys who wrote Shrek. And Gore Verbinski to direct it... I knew we were in good shape," he went on.

Fortunately, he became the franchise's only Captain Jack Sparrow, and he successfully set record-breaking feats with the said role.

Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" Journey

Depp participated in five films of the Disney franchise for over 15 years from 2003 to 2017. His 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" was the last one he featured in, and it was the lowest-performing chapter ever.

In 2010, Forbes reported that the fourth "Pirates" movie, "On Stranger Tides," was one of the most expensive films ever made -- with its creators cashing out over $410 million.

A large percentage of that costs went to staff and the cast's paychecks. For his part, Depp made $55 million for the movie.

In the following year, Depp said that he believed he was "overpaid" for the "Pirates" movies, especially since he quickly brought home over $300 million from the franchise.

But while fans still crave to see him on a "Pirates of the Caribbean" film again, Disney flipped its table.

According to a report published by The Disinsider, Karen Gillan is the studio's main choice for the next installment, officially saying goodbye to Depp. Some also theorized that she could be playing Redd's role -- the popular meet-and-greet character from the Disney Parks attraction.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Once 'Tortured' Leonardo DiCaprio On Set

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles