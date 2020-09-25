Brad Pitt Getting Married Again? The TRUTH

Brad Pitt is one of the most sought-after Hollywood bachelors, and he might be single for good.

As cited by Us Weekly, it appears that third time is not a charm for the Golden Globe winner, as he is "doubtful" about walking down the aisle again after two failed marriages.

"It's doubtful Brad will ever get married again," a source told the publication.

Jennifer Aniston

The "Ad Astra" star is no stranger when it comes to high-profile divorces.

Back in 2000, he married Jennifer Aniston in a lavish Malibu wedding that reportedly cost a whopping 1 million dollars.

In her previous interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC's "Primetime," the "Friends" alum revealed that she knew that she and Pitt were meant to be since their first date in 1998.

Unfortunately, the Hollywood's golden couple ended their five-year marriage due to Pitt's cheating accusations with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie.

Recently, Brad and Jen broke the internet with their reunion for a virtual table read of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

The ex-couple reportedly "had a really good time" and were said to be "in good terms, as they both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it."

Angelina Jolie

Rumors sparked that Jolie, whom he met on the set of the 2005 action comedy film, is the reason behind Pitt and Aniston's breakup.

Their romance was confirmed when the pair was spotted during a vacation in Africa together with the actress' son Maddox in the same year.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the "Tomb Raider" actress spoke about her controversial relationship with Pitt.

She mentioned that "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" has brought them together. Moreover, she said they found a "strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened."

"And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration," Jolie furthered.

After nine years of being together, the two secretly tied the knot in 2014 at Chateau Miraval in France.

Unfortunately, the mother of six filed for a divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She also sought primary custody of their kids.

"This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time," his lawyer mentioned at that time.

Nicole Poturalski

Now, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor is rumored to be dating German model Nicole Poturalski.

Last August, he was spotted boarding a private jet heading to the South of France with the 27-year-old model.

Since then, their relationship has been hounded by controversies involving their previous affairs.

Poturalski is still reportedly married and in an open relationship, while Pitt's ex-wife, Jolie, is said to be "furious" over his budding romance.

Despite being in an inconvenient situation, both the BAFTA winner and the German stunner are "happy" with their arrangement.

"They make each other happy, and it's an arrangement that is working for both of them," a source revealed.

